1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023

Breaking News Update 1:47 p.m. 1/3/23:

Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother.

According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot and killed his brother Byron.

Police say family members were able to get the gun away from the suspect before officers arrived. During the struggle with family members, the suspect suffered multiple injuries to his head and face.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, Clifton Speed will be arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm AFCF once he leaves the hospital.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Tulsa Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the new year on Tuesday morning.

Police say it started after officers were called to a house near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. EMSA officials later declared the victim dead.

Officers described the scene as chaotic and say they then worked to gather statements from witnesses in the area.

According to police, officers made contact with the suspect, who police say was injured during the incident, and took him into custody.

Police say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to police, it is currently unclear how the suspect was injured.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other, but it is currently unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.