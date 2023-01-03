ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
SUITLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police

WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

GoFundMe started for teens, 3-year-old shot in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. - The four teens who survived a gruesome domestic shooting in Dumfries Wednesday made it through surgery and are stable, according to a family friend. The 3-year-old girl killed has now been identified by her family as Journee Carroll-Ward. Journee would've turned 4 years old a month from...
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Metro Transit Police receive overdose training

Washington D.C. is second in the nation when it comes to opioid overdoses, according to Dr. Ami Angell. Naloxone can save the life of anyone who is experiencing an opioid overdose, and now, Dr. Angell is training Metro Transit Police officers on how to use it. "My goal is for...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally

WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 teenage girls reported missing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding two teenagers who have been reported missing. According to police, 15-year-old Damary Hernandez and 14-year-old Allison Espinales have been missing since Jan. 4. The two girls may be traveling together. Hernandez was last seen on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history

A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
LORTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up

New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. They cover a busy two-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people from both sides of the debate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy

Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year

As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
fox5dc.com

DC real estate executive from Massachusetts missing since New Year's Day

A search is underway for a woman from Massachusetts, who also worked and lived in D.C., that disappeared after leaving her home on New Year's Day. According to FOX News, investigators were told that Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, left her home around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day to get into a rideshare to catch a flight to D.C., to deal with a work emergency. Police in Massachusetts confirm Walshe never got on the plane.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year

It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.

