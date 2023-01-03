Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police
WASHINGTON - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park. Once there, officers discovered a man...
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
GoFundMe started for teens, 3-year-old shot in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The four teens who survived a gruesome domestic shooting in Dumfries Wednesday made it through surgery and are stable, according to a family friend. The 3-year-old girl killed has now been identified by her family as Journee Carroll-Ward. Journee would've turned 4 years old a month from...
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: 3-year-old victim identified, GoFundMe set up for victims
Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child was killed and four teenagers were shot during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with a source close to the family about the 3-year-old and the four teenage victims.
Metro Transit Police receive overdose training
Washington D.C. is second in the nation when it comes to opioid overdoses, according to Dr. Ami Angell. Naloxone can save the life of anyone who is experiencing an opioid overdose, and now, Dr. Angell is training Metro Transit Police officers on how to use it. "My goal is for...
Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally
WASHINGTON - Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally. Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic...
2 teenage girls reported missing in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding two teenagers who have been reported missing. According to police, 15-year-old Damary Hernandez and 14-year-old Allison Espinales have been missing since Jan. 4. The two girls may be traveling together. Hernandez was last seen on...
Fairfax County daycare provider faces charges after allegedly taping 18-month-old to chair: police
HERNDON, Va. - Authorities in Fairfax County say a daycare provider is facing charges after she allegedly taped am 18-month-old child to a chair at a school in Herndon. Police say 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa was arrested Wednesday and faces assault charges. She was released on an unsecure bond.
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
No charges for 12-year-old who brought gun to Anne Arundel County middle school
A 12-year-old student who brought a gun to school in Anne Arundel County on Thursday will not face charges because of his age. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to parents about the issue.
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up
New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. They cover a busy two-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to people from both sides of the debate.
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy
Carjackings, ghost guns among top crime concerns for Montgomery County State's Attorney McCarthy. As crime concerns across the D.C. region continue to grow in the New Year, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy says the focus on youth, proper enforcement and strict sentences are essential to keeping offenses like carjackings and the use of ghost guns in check.
Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year
As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
DC real estate executive from Massachusetts missing since New Year's Day
A search is underway for a woman from Massachusetts, who also worked and lived in D.C., that disappeared after leaving her home on New Year's Day. According to FOX News, investigators were told that Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, left her home around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day to get into a rideshare to catch a flight to D.C., to deal with a work emergency. Police in Massachusetts confirm Walshe never got on the plane.
Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year
It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
Meet the man tasked with revitalizing Union Station
A D.C. native leading the way to transform one of the city’s many iconic landmarks. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter spoke exclusively with the man hired to revitalize Union Station.
