WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
wnky.com

Beshear’s medical marijuana now effective; What does this mean?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – As of January 1st, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing Kentuckians to possess medical marijuana is effective. “It is clear that Kentuckians want medical cannabis,” said Beshear as he signed the executive order last November. “Today’s action means Kentuckians that suffer from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor.”
1450wlaf.com

Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette

Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
Sumner County Source

These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Maury County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
