TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
TennCare expands dental benefits to all adult members in 2023
For the first time ever, adults on TennCare will be eligible for extensive dental benefits, starting this year. According to TennCare, this means benefits for approximately 600,000 adults.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Here are some new laws that go into effect in Tennessee in 2023
Laws across the country are taking effect in various states with the new year. Tennessee's include a new wine and liquor law that will remove case discounts.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
From green to blue: All TN license plates should be updated to new blue tags as of Jan. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drivers in Tennessee should make sure they update their license plates to a new blue and white design released in 2022. The new plates were rolled out as cars were registered over the course of the year. Now that 2023 has arrived, all cars should have...
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
Beshear’s medical marijuana now effective; What does this mean?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – As of January 1st, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing Kentuckians to possess medical marijuana is effective. “It is clear that Kentuckians want medical cannabis,” said Beshear as he signed the executive order last November. “Today’s action means Kentuckians that suffer from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor.”
State Republican chair says 'red wave' turns to 'red puddle'
KINGSPORT — The predicted red wave by Republicans did not happen. “We are unfortunately calling it ‘red puddle’ as opposed to ‘red wave,’ ” Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden said. “We didn’t quite get the red wave we were anticipating.”
Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette
Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953, in Knox County, Kentucky. Gayley was...
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park
TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
Here are the TN laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Laws related to medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals are among some of the new laws that will be enforced starting in 2023.
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
