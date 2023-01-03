ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New census numbers show why North Carolina’s population keeps growing

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUpwN_0k1iB9QY00

North Carolina remains one of the nation’s fastest growing states, primarily because it continues to attract people from other parts of the country.

The state added an estimated 133,088 residents in the year ending last July 1, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s the third highest numerical growth in the country, after Texas (470,708) and Florida (416,754).

Three quarters of North Carolina’s growth was attributed to domestic migration. Nearly 100,000 more people moved to the state from elsewhere in the country during the year than left it, according to the Census Bureau . International immigration and natural population growth (births over deaths) accounted for the rest of the increase.

North Carolina had an estimated 10,698,973 residents last July 1, according to the Census Bureau. It remains the country’s ninth most populous state, after Georgia and ahead of Michigan. The state’s annual growth rate of 1.3% was in the top 10; Florida led all states, with 1.9%.

The Census Bureau says international migration accounted for most of the country’s population growth in the year ending July 1. The country grew by 1.26 million residents, with net migration from abroad accounting for 80% of them.

In North Carolina, net international migration added about 26,000 residents, compared to 10,000 the previous year, according to the state Office of State Budget and Management . Natural population growth accounted for just 5% of the total last year, or about 6,000 people.

Growth up from ‘historically low’ level

The .4% increase in national population was more than double the rate a year earlier but remains historically low. For most of the 20th century, the country’s population grew somewhere between 1% and 2% a year. The rate of less than .2% in 2021 was the lowest on record.

Declines in both immigration and natural growth, as the population ages, have contributed to more modest growth in recent years. That’s particularly true during the pandemic, when more than a million Americans died of COVID-19. Both trends reversed a bit last year.

“There was a sizable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a Census Bureau demographer, said in a statement. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”

All 50 states saw a net increase in international migration. But 18 states lost population during the year, either because of residents moving to other states, because deaths outnumbered births or both. In 24 states, more people died than were born.

New York, California and Illinois each lost more than 100,000 residents, while population shrank by .5% or more in New York, Illinois, Louisiana, West Virginia and Hawaii.

It takes the Census Bureau several months to make its population estimates. But the bureau’s demographers took a stab at forecasting the U.S. population on New Year’s Day.

As people celebrated the start of 2023, they say the country had an estimated 334,233,854 residents.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
405
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy