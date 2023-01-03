Read full article on original website
pablo Ace155
4d ago
i know id rather get sick and die then go to currupt hospitals that gouge and take advantge of all insurance and non insurance individules
Reply(1)
3
dolce
4d ago
wait till the illegals need millions of dollars of hospital services! who going to pay? happend in Arizona! wake up we are 3rd world country now!
Reply(1)
2
DevilDog87
5d ago
could it have to do with the parasitic infestation from the southern border?
Reply(1)
6
Related
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado business leaders are pessimistic about 2023. Should they be?
A survey that asked 143 Colorado business leaders how things were going found the group still pessimistic about the new year, with more than half believing that the U.S. will enter a recession within the next six months, according to the Leeds Business Research Division at University of Colorado. That...
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
arkvalleyvoice.com
A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie
This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
coloradosun.com
Colorado disability rights activist Wade Blank triggers a revolution
With Michael Patrick Smith, the Gang of Nineteen, and Jennifer Keelan. Down with the establishment! The hippies got that right. The Rev. Wade Blank is angry. Years of letters, petitions, meetings and courtrooms have gotten his people zero justice. The revolution starts today. Wade sets down his morning coffee, picks...
Influential Colorado Sheriffs prepare to leave office
Both sheriffs say they plan to spend time with family.
coloradopolitics.com
Property taxes, guns and education: The big issue of the 2023 legislative session | COVER STORY
When the Colorado General Assembly convenes on Monday, Jan. 9 for the next 120 days, it will have a very new look, with 31 new members in the House out of 65 total, an insurmountable 46-19 Democratic advantage, and a host of challenges to tackle. Indeed, this brand new legislature...
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days
There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
coloradosun.com
From historical roots, Joan Jacobson mashed up biography, fantasy and travel guide
Joan Jacobson began her professional career at a small newspaper in Minnesota but eventually moved to advertising, public relations and freelancing before writing briefs and motions for a law firm. From there she turned to fiction and nonfiction books. Jacobson is a member of the Denver Woman’s Press Club, History Colorado and the Colorado Authors League.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: New state bag law will benefit the environment and our health
The new fee on disposable bags and phasing out single-use plastic bags next year will help protect Colorado’s environment and public health by slowing the ever-worsening plastic pollution crisis. Learning more about the problem with single-use plastic bags underscores the significance of this proven policy solution. Some of the problems with single-use plastics include:
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
'Off-the-grid' stay in Colorado features a herd of camels on site
If a unique overnight stay in Colorado is on your 2023 bucket list, one of HipCamp.com's Best of Glamping 2022 finalists, "Camels and a Yurt", may be worth looking into. HipCamp.com, similar to Airbnb, is an online booking platform geared toward helping outdoor enthusiasts find unique stays on privately owned land.
Facing federal complaint, Xcel says it was ‘prudent’ during winter storm
(Across Colorado) Xcel Energy says its natural gas purchasing activities during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri were “prudent” while four Colorado electric co-ops, in a federal complaint, say the state’s biggest electricity provider bungled supply during the freezing temperatures.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
Comments / 7