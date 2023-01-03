Emmanuel brings more than a decade of public policy experience. The University of Florida has appointed Chris Emmanuel as its new Director of Government Relations. Emmanuel comes to UF from the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, where he served as Deputy Director of Policy. He brings more than 10 years of public policy experience in areas including higher education, economic development, insurance reform, appropriations and public investments.

UNIVERSITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO