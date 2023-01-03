Read full article on original website
Darryl Parrish
5d ago
Need criminal control not gun reform repeat offenders committing crimes with guns is the problem it’s not the weapon but the person until laws are tough on the criminals nothing changes
5
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Rep. Donalds says McCarthy and GOP will probe Chinese Community Party influence on US
Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said the Republican Party will investigate the Chinese Communist Party's influence of the U.S., as well as the Biden family.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula da Silva.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Florida Gov. DeSantis demands colleges release data on how much they're spending on CRT and diversity courses
During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as president
Biden planned to spend a few hours in the city, currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part to Nicaraguans fleeing repression, crime and poverty in their country.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
