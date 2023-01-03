Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPBS
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
Number of people hospitalized with COVID in San Diego County doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores San Diego Has in Store for You
A city is known around the globe for its miles of pristine beaches, its calm and inviting climate, and its various attractions: the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and LEGOLAND California – San Diego also has in store an amazing array of choices to fill in your wardrobe. Read on to find out the best thrift stores San Diego has in store to shop for the loveliest gifts for your loved ones!
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
eastcountymagazine.org
STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED IN EAST COUNTY
On December 29, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours yesterday, deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation spotted the stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon. Deputies conducted a traffic stop...
Body found on I-5 freeway on-ramp in Middletown
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport, according to CHP.
eastcountymagazine.org
VICTIMS IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED AS SISTERS, SHOOTER ALSO NAMED
January 3, 2023 (Lakeside) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department has released the identifies of two women shot and killed on December 30 in Lakeside by a man who then fatally shot himself. Two juveniles were also in the home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business when the killings occurred.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO UNLV 76-70
The loss snaps a 12-game home winning streak for the Aztecs. January 7, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-4, 2-1) suffered their first home loss of the season when they fell to UNLV (14-3, 4-0) 76-70 inside Viejas Arena Saturday afternoon. “We are disappointed by...
Rain to continue this week in San Diego County
Don't put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.
Man riding scooter struck, killed in El Cajon
A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday, the El Cajon police said in a press release.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
Man suspected of stabbing his parents in North County
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing his parents inside of their apartment in the Vista area, authorities said.
