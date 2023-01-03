ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

KPBS

San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office

A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores San Diego Has in Store for You

A city is known around the globe for its miles of pristine beaches, its calm and inviting climate, and its various attractions: the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and LEGOLAND California – San Diego also has in store an amazing array of choices to fill in your wardrobe. Read on to find out the best thrift stores San Diego has in store to shop for the loveliest gifts for your loved ones!
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED IN EAST COUNTY

On December 29, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours yesterday, deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation spotted the stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon. Deputies conducted a traffic stop...
EL CAJON, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO UNLV 76-70

The loss snaps a 12-game home winning streak for the Aztecs. January 7, 2023 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (12-4, 2-1) suffered their first home loss of the season when they fell to UNLV (14-3, 4-0) 76-70 inside Viejas Arena Saturday afternoon. “We are disappointed by...
SAN DIEGO, CA

