Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Abundant sunshine, warmer Sunday

Nice Sunday weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the 40s. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday. Our next storm system to track is for Wednesday night-Thursday, mainly rain, perhaps some wet snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: Mostly sunny, a nice day, warmer Wind: S 5-15 mph. High:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Wintry weather ending, just cold temperatures tonight

Skies slowly clear out overnight with cold temperatures. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday before our next rain chance. Tonight: Slowly clearing skies with cold temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 23°. Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend....
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
TOPEKA, KS
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

