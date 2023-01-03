Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kshb.com
Abundant sunshine, warmer Sunday
Nice Sunday weather with abundant sunshine and highs in the 40s. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday. Our next storm system to track is for Wednesday night-Thursday, mainly rain, perhaps some wet snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: Mostly sunny, a nice day, warmer Wind: S 5-15 mph. High:...
kshb.com
Wintry weather ending, just cold temperatures tonight
Skies slowly clear out overnight with cold temperatures. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday before our next rain chance. Tonight: Slowly clearing skies with cold temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 23°. Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend....
kshb.com
Mix of drizzle, light snow Saturday, a few slick spots possible by evening
A mix of drizzle, rain, freezing drizzle and wet snow Saturday, best chance for slick spots is after 3-4 PM. The Super 10-day forecast shows temperatures running 10-20 degrees above average next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: More clouds with areas of drizzle developing by morning. The wind starts to...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
WIBW
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy flames and smoke poured out of a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden frame house in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln. Firefighters battled the blaze for more...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
16-year-old charged in east Kansas City deadly shooting
A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City's last homicide of 2022, court officials say.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
Comments / 0