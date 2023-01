A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle has left two girls dead and another teen in ICU. The chase began in Baton Rouge and had crossed into Iberville Parish when Addis Police joined the effort. Officer David Cauthron of Addis was traveling over 80 mph on LA 1 when he struck a civilian’s car. Witnesses say Cauthron failed to yield at the redlight where the collision occurred.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO