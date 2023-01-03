ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch for Dense Fog This Tuesday Morning

By TOM DIVECCHIO
 5 days ago

High moisture and light winds away from the lake shore causing more dense fog in the area this morning. Winds may keep fog to a minimum near the lake shore and downtown Erie, though that is not a certainty. Fog already dense in many inland areas, including the route 6 corridor from Edinboro to Corry. Use your low beams when driving through the fog, and be prepared for quick changes in visibility as you travel this morning. Rain will also reduce visibilities this morning. You can check the weather cameras at yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app to see if there is potentially any fog in your region.

