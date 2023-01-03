ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff

An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man found dead, shot multiple times inside car at Decatur park

DECATUR, Ga. — A woman found a man shot dead at a park in Decatur early on Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. She was walking with her dog through Shoal Creek Park around 8 a.m. in Decatur when she saw a white sedan with the doors open. Once she got closer, the woman discovered a man inside the car with several gunshot wounds, police said.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way in Atlanta. Officers responded to 791 Magnolia Way NW around 8:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Police a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. An initial investigation revealed he had been in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

