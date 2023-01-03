Read full article on original website
27-year-old hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
2 hurt during shootout at Perimeter Mall, 1 in custody: Dunwoody Police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men were hurt after an argument led to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. Officers responded to Perimeter Mall at 4:45 p.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they began canvassing the mall and found the victim on the lower level near the food court with a gunshot wound.
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff
An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after he holed himself up inside an apartment following a domestic dispute Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved barricaded himself in an apartment along Martin Street SE...
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside car at Decatur park
DECATUR, Ga. — A woman found a man shot dead at a park in Decatur early on Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. She was walking with her dog through Shoal Creek Park around 8 a.m. in Decatur when she saw a white sedan with the doors open. Once she got closer, the woman discovered a man inside the car with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5
DECATUR, Ga. - A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg. "It was the worst day of my life," he said. The man asked us not to use his...
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Magnolia Way in Atlanta. Officers responded to 791 Magnolia Way NW around 8:44 p.m. Jan. 6. Police a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. An initial investigation revealed he had been in...
Security measures increase at Perimeter Mall day after shootout sends shoppers into panic
ATLANTA — Perimeter Mall reopened its doors Saturday morning just one day after a shootout between two men sent shoppers into panic. And now, they'll be doing so with increased security measures in place to ensure the chaotic scene that happened early Friday evening doesn't happen again. Officers responded...
70-year-old man hit by car on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue: APD
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed walking on the interstate in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to APD. The department said they were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. to Interstate 75/85 South near Pryor Road Southwest regarding a pedestrian down. When officers arrived, they found the older...
Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
Atlanta police release video of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the man they believe to be behind a Christmas Eve shooting that left another man dead. Officers say they were called to a Citgo gas station on Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they found a man who had been shot.
