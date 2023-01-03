Read full article on original website
Best of CES 2023 Awards: The best products from the show
We've sifted through the deluge of CES 2023 announcements and products to bring you the very best. CES is back in force. Hundreds of companies have used the opportunity to launch new products, ranging from wildly innovative to barely iterative, across every vertical you can imagine. At Android Authority, we’ve once again sifted through the deluge of announcements and products to bring you the very best. Let’s run down through our Best of CES 2023 Awards.
OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet
This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
Samsung projects lowest profits in 8 years owing to weak smartphone demand
The world's largest phone maker is not immune to the global economic slump. Samsung is projecting its lowest quarterly profit in eight years. The slump comes from a weakened demand for chips and smartphones. Samsung blames the current global economic situation, high cost of living, and rising interest rates for...
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 466th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Amazon is bringing Matter-over-Thread to its Echo devices this coming spring. The company announced the move earlier this week. It was already announced that the devices were getting Matter, so this is a bit different. Hit the link to learn more details.
Daily Authority: 📡 From cellular to satellite
Satellite connectivity for Android is going mainstream, Galaxy S23 leaks again, and more tech news you want to read. 🌞 Good morning, dear readers. I woke up today to read what I can easily say is the millionth article with a headline that starts with “Netizens say…” Is it safe to say I don’t give a flying duck about what these so-called “Netizens” think or say? Most of it is garbage anyways. On another note, here’s some real tech news, with a pinch of fun fluff at the end.
How to change language in Microsoft Word
Start writing in the right language on Microsoft Word. Being able to use an app or program in your native language is essential. It’s even more important when you know you’ll be writing a lot, as editing functions need to be readable. Luckily, Microsoft Word allows you to change languages quickly. This is how to change languages in Microsoft Word.
OnePlus might skip the OnePlus 11 Pro this year
The OnePlus 11 has quite a few Pro features, but it's still not quite on par with Pro models. A OnePlus executive has apparently said there won’t be a OnePlus 11 Pro this year. This would be the first year without a Pro model since 2018. OnePlus just launched...
Wear OS no longer needs your phone for Google Maps navigation
Google has enabled standalone turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation on Wear OS. Wear OS watches will now be able to use Google Maps without a phone. The feature will work for LTE watches and Wi-Fi watches (if connected to a Wi-Fi network). A long-requested Google Maps navigation feature has finally made...
The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is an enormous webcam that keeps you looking great
This thing is the size of a DSLR lens, but the results are undeniable. At CES 2023, we saw the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra. This enormous webcam will keep you looking great for your next Twitch stream or Zoom call. It starts at $300 and is available now. Most people...
11 best idle games for Android for incremental fans
Sometimes it's fun to watch the game play itself, and there's nothing wrong with that. Idle games are growing in popularity. The basic and most popular variant is the incremental idle game. That’s where resources build up automatically. You use them to upgrade your stuff to generate resources more quickly. The loop has you continuously doing that until you generate massive numbers. Some idle games also have RPG mechanics, merge mechanics, and even clicker mechanics as well. In this list, we’ll round up the best idle games for Android.
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i hands-on: bringing dual-screens to a new level
Lenovo is no stranger to unique bendable and foldable designs, including the highly impressive X1 Fold. Now some of that same magic is coming to the brand-new Yoga Book 9i. While the 9i isn’t foldable, it is a dual-screen OLED laptop with a variety of unique use cases, many of which may look familiar to X1 Fold and even Asus Zenbook 17 Fold fans.
E Ink interview: Low-power displays are what the world needs right now
Tim O’Malley from E Ink shares details about the company's cooperation with BMW and more. At CES 2023, we interviewed the Assistant Vice President of E Ink, Tim O’Malley. The company is well-known in the tech world and produces e-ink displays that are used in e-readers, laptops, wearables, phones, and many other products.
Count your overnight winks with Somalytics sleep tracking nanotech
Somalytic's eye mask does a lot more than block out light. Somalytics Inc. unveiled the SomaSleep, an innovative sleep-tracking mask. The sleep mask uses the company’s nano-based capacitive sensors to track users’ eye movement. The SomaSleep will be available by December 2023 for $199. Simply put, hardly anyone...
How to draw in a Microsoft Word document
Awaken your inner artist with some Microsoft Word drawings. Microsoft Word lets you get creative with how you put together your documents. Did you know you could draw directly onto your Word document? In the latest iteration of Microsoft 365, it’s easy to draw in Microsoft Word. Here’s how.
Bluetooth SIG interview: Auracast will enable a whole new world of opportunities
Chuck Sabin from the Bluetooth SIG joins us to talk about the future of Bluetooth, Auracast, and LC3. At CES 2023, we talked with Chuck Sabin, the Senior Director of Market Development at the Bluetooth SIG. We discussed the topics of Bluetooth LE, Auracast, and the LC3 codec. Mr. Sabin...
Audeze interview: The Maxwell is our best-sounding gaming headset to date
The company's founder shares details on Audeze's new products and a lot more. At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, we had the opportunity to interview Sankar Thiagasamudram, the founder and CEO of the popular audio brand Audeze. We talked about the company’s new products as well as its collaboration with other brands from the audio sector.
How to rotate your screen on Android
When things are going sideways, you can always lock your screen. The majority of mobile apps available on Android are available for use in portrait or landscape mode. This is to say you can view content horizontally or vertically. Typically, you just tilt your phone to the side to rotate the screen. However, if this isn’t working for you, there’s an easy fix. Let’s go over how to rotate your screen on Android.
HTC Vive interview: The new flagship VR headset makes its debut
The brand-new HTC Vive XR Elite is already up for pre-order. We recently had the opportunity to talk with Shen Ye from HTC Vive at CES 2023 about the company’s most recent development in VR (virtual reality). We mainly talked about HTC’s latest Vive XR Elite headset, which is a premium product mainly aimed at consumers.
CSA interview: Matter will drastically improve your smart home experience
CSA's Chris LaPré shares details on what Matter is, which devices it supports, and what's to come in the near future. At CES 2023, we had the pleasure of talking to Chris LaPré, who is the Head of Technology at CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance), the organization behind the newly-launched Matter networking protocol.
How to turn on dark mode on Snapchat
Give your eyes a rest while using Snapchat. Dark mode is one of the first things people typically look for in an app. It makes reading content for longer sessions more manageable, especially on smaller screens. Now, Snapchat doesn’t have a dark mode for its Android app. It does have a dark mode option on its Apple app, though. This is how to turn on dark mode on Snapchat.
