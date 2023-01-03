Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk
Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
San Francisco deli owner calls out inaction on opioid crisis as drug dens take over city
The owner of a delicatessen in San Francisco sounded off on "Jesse Watters Primetime" as California's homelessness and opioid crises continue to worsen.
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could […]
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit
California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Health officials demand consequences after toxic dust falls on Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Toxic dust fell over Martinez while families were at home celebrating Thanksgiving, and Contra Costa County health officials want an oil refinery to face consequences for failing to sound the alarm. On Wednesday, Contra Costa Health requested that the District Attorney consider taking legal action against the Martinez Refining Company for […]
5 Bay Area Homes You Could Buy After Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is flirting with the billion-dollar mark. After no winner claimed the prize–which now sits at $940 million–on Tuesday, lottery ticket holders have another chance of striking it rich today when another drawing will be held. If fortune smiles on you, here are a few...
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
What we know about the 6 people who died in Northern California storms this week
Two major storms have pummeled California over the past week and led to at least six deaths. The first storm began New Year’s Eve, causing floods and toppling trees; the second storm began Wednesday and caused serious damage in the Bay Area. Here’s what we know about the six...
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Jan. 4 The Sonoma County Office of Education announced that the Horicon School in Annapolis, Calif., would be closed Wednesday because the road to the school is blocked. Athenian School in Danville, […]
