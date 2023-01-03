Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
KAAL-TV
As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders’ travel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Khaled Shurrab had been waiting more than half his life to get out of Gaza. The 27-year-old had never left the coastal enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007. He couldn’t find a job — the territory’s youth unemployment rate is over 60%. Like a growing number of Gazans, he packed his life into a suitcase and eventually made it to Turkey, where he set out on a treacherous sea voyage to Greece last October. When his rickety boat went down, his body disappeared into the sea.
KAAL-TV
French ambassador to the US visits Mayo Clinic to talk global collaboration
(ABC 6 News) – Friday, local government officials, like US Senator Amy Klobuchar and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, greeted the French ambassador to the US, Phillippe Étienne, as he visited Mayo Clinic for the first time. The visit was to highlight the importance of global connections and collaboration,...
KAAL-TV
UN to vote on aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution that would continue humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for another six months, and all eyes will be on Russia. Russia, which is allied with the Syrian government, has...
KAAL-TV
US employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December in sign of a still-robust labor market despite Fed rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December in sign of a still-robust labor market despite Fed rate hikes. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/6/2023
Wall Street rallied amid hopes inflation may continue to cool and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its interest rate hikes following some mixed readings on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 shook off a shaky start and closed 2.3% higher Friday, marking its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also closed with solid gains.
