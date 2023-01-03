ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy