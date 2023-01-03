Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Crews respond to East Side fire; building a total loss, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned building on the East Side is considered a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels. Upon arrival, SAFD...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting at NW Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
KSAT 12
60-year-old man hospitalized after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. Officers responded to a call for a major accident at 9:54 p.m. in the 8100 block of Marbach Road. Upon arrival, officers learned...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD. Two men were...
KSAT 12
Fire tears through South Side home, displacing 3-generation family of KSAT intern
SAN ANTONIO – Three generations of a South Side family were displaced by a fire at their home, and are now trying to pick up the pieces. The fire broke out on Dec. 30 at a home in the 2900 block of Desague Street and involved a member of the KSAT family, intern and Texas A&M-San Antonio journalism student Sarah Cervera.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized, pair in custody after shooting at South Side bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and two others are in custody after an altercation at a South Side bar turned into a shooting early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Thirsty’s bar in the 8900 block of...
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
KSAT 12
Portion of Loop 410 on South Side reopens following active police scene
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the South Side has reopened, according to San Antonio police. SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Roosevelt Avenue on Friday afternoon due to an active scene. Details about the incident are unknown at this time.
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library. According to police, the...
KSAT 12
Man slashed several times in knife attack near motel downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching downtown trying to find a man who attacked someone with a knife early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Frio Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Interstate 10. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Major road closure to affect motorists on North Side this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A major road closure will affect motorists on the North Side this weekend. Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Drive will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp connecting Highway 281 to Loop 1604 East will also be closed.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s far West Side. The crash happened Dec. 16 on the access road of West Loop 1604 North and Westwood Loop. According to police, Genoveva Conoway...
