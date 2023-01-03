ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Murphy shouldn't act as conduit for sedition

U.S. Rep. Murphy described his passing on of seditious material intended to overthrow the U.S. government to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as serving as a conduit. No doubt he already regrets forwarding seditious material in support of then-President Donald Trump’s illegal efforts to convert the U.S. to a dictatorship.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was correct when she said that historians will not look kindly on Trump’s enablers. Make no mistake. Murphy did try to enable Trump to overthrow the U.S. government.

He voted to object to the proper and legal vote count for Pennsylvania after the Jan. 6 riot. His decision in this matter was wrong, and he had to know it was wrong. If he did not know that then his judgment is profoundly lacking.

His character is what is at stake now. Having studied to become a doctor, and having served patients and medical students, he has had success in the medical field. Many members of Congress like him have taken on a new profession by getting elected. The challenges are different but no less important than in their earlier careers or professions. One can only hope that Murphy’s character and judgment will improve.

Murphy does not need to be a conduit of anti-American views. We expect him to speak as a leader representing the hopes and aspirations of the residents of his district, and beyond.

DON SALISBURY

Grifton

