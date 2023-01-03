ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
Upworthy

Man throws drink at pregnant fast-food worker, customer steps in to help her in best way possible

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Feroza Syed was approaching the drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Atlanta when she a man throw a large drink at a woman working there. Feroza Syed was shocked and rushed to her side. The man had apparently thrown a drink at the woman because he didn't want ice in his drink. Bryanna, who was six months pregnant, was soaked and choking back tears. Feroza Syed let the man know what she thought of him. "Y’all know I was screaming! You a rude MF! What the f*#%!!! That was a big a$$ man and one day my lil ass is gonna get pulled together right quick. I need to be better but when I see rude unnecessary shit like that I just go awf," she wrote. Syed gave a $20 tip and offered to call the cops on the man for her.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Daily Mail

Black ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant sues after she was fired for being too fat to fit into JUMPSEAT - while white colleague 'kept their job'

A former flight attendant for Spirit Airlines is suing the company, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired because she was too overweight to strap herself into a crew jumpseat. Chelsia Blackmon, who is African-American, claims to be the victim of racial discrimination after a white colleague, who she...
HOUSTON, TX
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
New York Post

Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party

How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...

