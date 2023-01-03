ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash

A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass

Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot, killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was killed after he was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in East St. Louis, investigators said. Saturday, police only identified the victim as a 35-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of State Street, about three blocks away from Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County SUV Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A Cadet woman, 20 year old Hannah R. Granger, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a Washington County traffic crash Wednesday night at 8:15. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Granger was an occupant of the vehicle driven east on Wicket Road, east of Route E, by 30 year old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Granger, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cadet Woman Injured in Washington County Crash

(Cadet) A woman from Cadet was injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Wicket Road, just east of ‘E’ Highway, between Cadet and Mineral Point, when a Chevy Equinox driven by 30-year-old Dustin Duncan of Cadet ran off the road and struck a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Lane closures to last through Friday on I-55/70 in Metro East

FAIRMONT CITY, Illinois — Lane restrictions will be greeting motorists starting Wednesday morning on Interstate 55-70 in the Metro East as crews make emergency repairs. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, lane restrictions will begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two left lanes will be closed on northbound I-55/70 in Fairmont City. These restrictions are needed to perform emergency bridge deck repairs on the interstate and Alton Southern Railroad.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy