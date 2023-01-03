Read full article on original website
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
Man shot, killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was killed after he was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in East St. Louis, investigators said. Saturday, police only identified the victim as a 35-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of State Street, about three blocks away from Katie Harper Wright Elementary School.
Man dies in I-270 crash involving stalled vehicle
One man has died after a crash Tuesday evening involving a stalled vehicle on Interstate 270 near Maryland Heights.
Washington County SUV Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A Cadet woman, 20 year old Hannah R. Granger, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a Washington County traffic crash Wednesday night at 8:15. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Granger was an occupant of the vehicle driven east on Wicket Road, east of Route E, by 30 year old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Granger, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Suspects flee with multiple cars from Festus dealership Friday morning
FESTUS, Mo. — Suspects broke into a Festus car dealership early Friday morning and stole multiple vehicles. According to the Festus Police Department, a call came in at about 2 a.m. Friday regarding a break-in at Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, located just off Veteran's Boulevard. When officers arrived at the...
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
Lane closures to last through Friday on I-55/70 in Metro East
FAIRMONT CITY, Illinois — Lane restrictions will be greeting motorists starting Wednesday morning on Interstate 55-70 in the Metro East as crews make emergency repairs. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, lane restrictions will begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two left lanes will be closed on northbound I-55/70 in Fairmont City. These restrictions are needed to perform emergency bridge deck repairs on the interstate and Alton Southern Railroad.
