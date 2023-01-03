Read full article on original website
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Hands-On
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 truly pushes the question of whether there's ever too much gaming monitor. With a massive 57-inch wingspan and 7,680x2,160, this gaming monitor is a spectacle to behold.
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
Pay More to Play: Why Video Game Prices Could Rise in 2023
The video game industry has lately had to face a difficult truth: hardware and software prices are going up. In the last year, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Xbox, and Sony all formally announced a bump in game prices from $60 to $70, and other AAA publishers such as Activision Blizzard, EA, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. have quietly followed suit with games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy 16, and Gotham Knights. In hardware, the PlayStation 5 got a price bump earlier this year across a number of regions – though its cost remains steady in the US for now.
HTC Vive XR Elite: Hands-On
We went hands-on with the HTC Vive XR Elite at CES 2023. Here's what we learned after wearing it and playing games like Eternal Notre-Dame, Yuki, and Hubris VR.
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
PlayStation 5 Shortage Ends According to Jim Ryan as It Crosses 30 Million Sales Mark; Sony Teases More Than 10 Projects
At CES 2023, Sony showcased the future of its gaming lineup, with the arrival of the PlayStation VR2, which debuts next month. Speaking of next-generation hardware, the heart and soul of its vision for gaming still revolves around the PlayStation 5, which released over two years ago. While the console has been adored by fans and critics, many of them have had a hard time gaining access due to shortages.
The PlayStation 5 Shortage Is (Officially) Over - IGN Daily Fix
The #PS5 console drought might be over, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan, who revealed at Sony’s CES tech conference that the next gen console has sold more than 30 million units. Jim Ryan went on to thank the #PlayStation community for being patient over the last two years as the company dealt with global demand challenges brought on during the pandemic. PlayStation didn’t stop at that with this year’s CES presentation. The company also revealed an accessibility controller kit codenamed Project Leonardo, which is designed to, "remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods on PS5.” And rounding out Sony’s CES press conference, you got confirmation that Gran Turismo 7 is getting PSVR 2 support and it’ll be available as a free upgrade, along with Beat Saber joining in on the PSVR 2 releases of video games. Also coming is Afeela … that’s the name of the electric car Sony and Honda are working on together.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
PUBG Mobile Version 2.4 Update With Martial Showdown Event Out Along With New Bruce Lee Collaboration and Tribute Teaser
PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.4, includes a new event, map, gameplay updates, and cosmetics. The update also marks the start of a collaboration with Bruce Lee, featuring a limited-time martial arts-themed event with new skins and outfits. The event will start on January 10. The update introduces the Martial Arts...
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Alleged Gameplay Details Surface Online; All You Need to Know
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been in development under the care of Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment for quite some time now. It was believed earlier that the game would be releasing in 2022, alongside the sequel to the movie. However, it was later revealed that the game will not be releasing in 2022 anymore, and the developers were looking towards a 2023 or even a 2024 launch window.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Company Is Entering a Chapter of Rebuilding
Warner Bros. Discovery is entering a new chapter of "relaunching and building" after scrapping a substantial number of films and TV shows last year. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during the Citi 2023 Communications, Media, and Entertainment Conference that, while 2022 was about restructuring, the company is "done with that chapter".
NVC 643: Nintendo 2023 Preview– Mario Movie, Legend of Zelda, and More
Welcome to the first episode of the Nintendo Voice Chat 2023 season! This week we're looking forward to what the future holds for Nintendo and spoiler alert: this is going to be a huge year. We also give our 2023 gaming resolutions, take your Nintendo questions during Question Block, and generally have a nice time talking about Nintendo Switch and remain hopeful Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
