The #PS5 console drought might be over, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan, who revealed at Sony’s CES tech conference that the next gen console has sold more than 30 million units. Jim Ryan went on to thank the #PlayStation community for being patient over the last two years as the company dealt with global demand challenges brought on during the pandemic. PlayStation didn’t stop at that with this year’s CES presentation. The company also revealed an accessibility controller kit codenamed Project Leonardo, which is designed to, "remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods on PS5.” And rounding out Sony’s CES press conference, you got confirmation that Gran Turismo 7 is getting PSVR 2 support and it’ll be available as a free upgrade, along with Beat Saber joining in on the PSVR 2 releases of video games. Also coming is Afeela … that’s the name of the electric car Sony and Honda are working on together.

2 DAYS AGO