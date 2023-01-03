ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Your tomorrow starts today:’ An alternate way Staten Island students can earn a high school diploma

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 7, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy