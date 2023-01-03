‘Your tomorrow starts today:’ An alternate way Staten Island students can earn a high school diploma

Read full article on original website
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
Hate to be a buzzkill, but NYC educators already worried about increasing student weed use (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Call it an unintended consequence. Or a totally predictable outcome. New York City school staffers have reported an increase in student use of marijuana, according to Chalkbeat. And it’s not just high schoolers we’re talking about. Educators told Chalkbeat that they’re seeing more...
‘Acting Out!’, new youth acting school debuts on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Parents with young aspiring actors who wish to develop their child’s talents need look no further. Steve Stanulis, an actor/director who has worked alongside the likes of stars such as Kanye West and Vincent Pastore, has partnered with Little Victory Theatre to open an acting school for the island’s future academy award winners.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 7, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Public school PTAs receive $78,000 from Borelli’s discretionary pot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli recently announced that he will continue his support of local schools with a combined allocation of $78.000. The funding will support public school PTAs within the 51st district which primarily encompasses the South Shore. “Each year our schools are left with...
These Staten Island teachers have been selected for NY program to inspire students in STEM
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island teachers are among 221 educators selected for the New York State Master Teacher Program, a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) leaders. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that...
Get answers to blood pressure, heath access questions at Community Board 2 meeting this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Ginny Mantello, director of health and wellness for the office of Borough President Vito Fossella, will discuss new blood pressure guidelines during a virtual meeting of Community Board 2 on Monday, Jan. 9. Also during the meeting, Dr. Diana Romero, a professor in the...
‘He will always be with us’: Fallen Staten Island firefighter honored by FDNY in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over 150 emergency responders, elected officials, community leaders, friends and family came together at the Engine Company 163/Ladder Company 83 firehouse in Westerleigh on Saturday to honor the late FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, a man loved by his community, who dedicated his life to his family and to public service.
DOE head visits S.I. school connected to bus stop melee that led to cop’s suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Westerleigh school at the center of an ongoing controversy involving the suspension of an NYPD officer has been visited by Department of Education (DOE) higher-ups this week, according to a spokesperson. DOE Deputy Press Secretary Jenna Lyle said that Chancellor David Banks, along with...
Nurses at RUMC won’t strike Monday as voting continues on tentative deal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nurses at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) in West Brighton won’t strike on Monday, as voting continues on a tentative deal made between the nurses’ union and hospital officials. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has been individually negotiating with eight hospitals...
It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
As we welcome a brand New Year, one Staten Islander remembers her ‘Aunt Ruth’ and her fabulous parties! | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone should have an aunt Ruth!. One Staten Island family was lucky enough to have one and be touched by her magical spirit, her unending love and her warm heart. Carol Razzano Dispensa’s aunt Ruth turned 100 during the year 2020. And though becoming...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Happy New Year. Give us more of your money for tolls and fares (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Happy New Year. Hope you don’t mind being a little poorer in 2023. Today is the day that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey begins taking more money out of our pockets for tolls at six interstate crossings, including at three Staten Island bridges.
RUMC reaches tentative deal with union to avoid nurses strike on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A pending nurses strike at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) in West Brighton may be averted if a tentative agreement between the nurses’ union and hospital officials receive enough votes. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has been individually negotiating with eight hospitals in...
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
Elevators will be replaced at 20 NYCHA developments, including 1 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Housing Authority’s (NYCHA) modernization overhaul has reached a new milestone with its plan to replace 335 outdated elevators in 20 of its developments across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams, Interim NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on...
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
