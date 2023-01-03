ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

First Alert Weather Forecast: Thursday evening, Jan. 5

Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she will not be running for re-election as Senator. Church-goers devastated after bell stolen.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WNEM

2022 Weather Review: significantly drier and slightly warmer than normal

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - 2022 was a year of weather extremes for much of the United States from extreme droughts in the west, to extreme flooding in Yellowstone, to destructive hurricanes in the Gulf and deadly tornadoes across the country, including Michigan’s first EF-3 tornado since 2012, in Gaylord. Here in Mid-Michigan, we had our share of weather extremes, but overall 2022 ended up a bit quieter than recent years. Lets dive into a breakdown of the weather of 2022 in Mid-Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
Field & Stream

Indiana Angler Boats Two Record-Breaking Burbot on New Years Eve

“Epic day on the big pond! Limits of jumbo perch and a potential Indiana state record burbot.” That’s what an angler named Scott Skafar posted on his Facebook page with photos of his New Year’s Eve catch on Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana. The post shows Skafar hoisting two giant burbot—eel-like bottom dwellers that are notoriously tough to catch on Lake Michigan.
PORTAGE, IN
Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023

Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week. In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 5

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said her next two years in the Senate will be her last. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Some Saginaw residents upset with trash pick-up delay

Some Saginaw residents upset with trash pick-up delay
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Michigan boy found safe

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. Leviante Davis Jr. was last seen with his non-custodial mother on Sunday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found.
MICHIGAN STATE

