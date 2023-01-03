As businesses and the workforce evolve, we are seeing new roles emerge in response to these growing demands. Organizations have recognized these gaps and expanded their C-suite positions, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. An article on LinkedIn reveals that by the end of 2020, the C-suite already spanned 58 positions. Organizations are focused on growth with c-suite roles such as the Chief Customer Officer or the Chief Revenue Officer. CEO of VaynerMedia, Gary Vaynerchuk had placed his Chief Heart Officer, Claude Silver, as the second most important person in the company. This sentiment on the importance of people and talent is echoed as roles like the Chief People Officer and the Chief Diversity Officer become commonplace in companies.

