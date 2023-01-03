ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singapore's Evo Commerce bags $2M Pre-Series A funding backed by GSR Ventures, East Ventures

Singaporean health and wellness brand builder Evo Commerce has on Thursday announced the completion of its recent Pre-Series A funding round of $2 million, backed by GSR Ventures. The funding round saw key investors including 33 Capital, Rainforest Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder JJ Chai, Co-Founder of Wallex Hiro Kiga,...
Chief of Staff: The catalyst that businesses need

As businesses and the workforce evolve, we are seeing new roles emerge in response to these growing demands. Organizations have recognized these gaps and expanded their C-suite positions, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. An article on LinkedIn reveals that by the end of 2020, the C-suite already spanned 58 positions. Organizations are focused on growth with c-suite roles such as the Chief Customer Officer or the Chief Revenue Officer. CEO of VaynerMedia, Gary Vaynerchuk had placed his Chief Heart Officer, Claude Silver, as the second most important person in the company. This sentiment on the importance of people and talent is echoed as roles like the Chief People Officer and the Chief Diversity Officer become commonplace in companies.
SCB 10X invests $1.5M in the seed round of Token Unlocks

SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of Thailand’s SCBX group, announced Tuesday that it has invested $1.5 million in the seed round of Token Unlocks, a comprehensive token vesting dashboard and tokenomics insights platform. In a statement, SCB 10X said its investment will amplify Token Unlocks’ ability to provide...
VinFast partners with Vayyar Imaging to enchance safety and driving experience

Vietnamese car maker VinFast and Israeli semiconductor company Vayyar Imaging have on Thursday announced a partnership to enhance driving experience and safety by integrating in-cabin radar technology to the latest VF 6 and VF 7 models. The technology helps detect and alert when children are left in the car, ensuring...

