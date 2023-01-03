Read full article on original website
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Homeowner rushed to hospital after fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A homeowner was rushed to the hospital after a fire in Greensburg.The fire happened just before 11:30 along Jack Street Friday night.There has been no update on the victim's condition or how the fire was started.
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
LEO WILLENBACHER, 82
Leo Robert Willenbacher, 82 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. Born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack Willenbacher and Gertrude (O’Hagan) Hantusch. Leo graduated from Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. He was employed at...
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say
A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
Missing Shippenville Teen Found Safe
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen who recently ran away from her Shippenville residence has been found. According to Clarion-based State Police, 16-year-old Kira Shaffer, of Shippenville, has been safely located. No further details have been released. State police say Shaffer ran away from her residence sometime between...
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
Pittsburgh honors retired cobbler with "Gabriel Fontana Day" in the city
Pittsburgh City Council declared yesterday Gabriel Fontana Day in honor of the retired cobbler's service to the Downtown community, where he worked for 48 years. Fontana, 81, learned the shoemaker's trade during his boyhood in Italy before moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. For 48 years, he ran Gabriel Fontana Shoe Repair on Forbes Avenue. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, Fontana reflected on his long career in a Pittsburgh City Paper profile than.
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
Penn Hills police searching for missing woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are requesting our help in locating a missing woman. Nia Rash was reportedly seen at the PAT Bus Stop at Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills on the afternoon of Dec. 28. She was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg Boots.
