A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.

HIGH BRIDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO