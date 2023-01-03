ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire

A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police

A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
NAZARETH, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist dies after being hit by sedan in Hunterdon County, NJ

RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A bicyclist died after being hit by a sedan in Hunterdon County. Crews were called to the area of New York Avenue and Route 31 in Flemington for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

