WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Township community pleads for Jennifer Brown's safe return
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear. "We just, it's still very surreal however each passing...
Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police
A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation
An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned about...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist dies after being hit by sedan in Hunterdon County, NJ
RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A bicyclist died after being hit by a sedan in Hunterdon County. Crews were called to the area of New York Avenue and Route 31 in Flemington for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police
A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
