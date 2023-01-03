ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China suspends social media accounts criticizing COVID policies

China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts for criticizing the government's COVID-19 policies, BBC reports. Driving the news: Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, suspended or banned 1,120 accounts for what it described as personal attacks against the county's coronavirus specialists, per BBC. The platform said it found...
Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil's capital

Supporters of Brazil's former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in the capital of Brasilia on Sunday, climbing onto the roof and smashing parts of its glass structure, AP reported. Why it matters: The incidents — which seemed to echo the events of Jan. 6, 2021 in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong

Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
Political unrest, new leaders: The year ahead for Latin America

Latin America in 2022 saw the dramatic ouster of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and Nicaragua's ongoing descent into autocracy — and 2023 is expected to have no shortage of stories about political instability, major elections, and the first year in office for new leaders. The big picture: The...
Trial for Arkansan pictured with foot on desk in Pelosi's office starts Monday

The trial for Richard Barnett of Gravette — photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — is scheduled to get underway Monday.State of play: The trial has been repeatedly delayed, initially from Sept. 6 to Dec. 12 because Barnett's attorney had COVID-19 and Lyme disease. It was postponed again in December, moving to Jan. 9. Barnett's attorneys have tried to stall again, but a U.S. district judge denied the latest request on Wednesday. Of note: While many people linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection have already faced trial,...
GRAVETTE, AR
U.S. and Germany sending armored vehicles to Ukraine

President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Thursday that they would send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine, following a similar announcement Wednesday from French President Emmanuel Macron. Why it matters: As the war has carried on, Ukraine's western backers have slowly crossed new thresholds by agreeing to send heavy...
U.S. announces $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. has authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion, the Department of Defense announced Friday. The big picture: The Biden administration has now sent $24.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, per the DOD.
Negev Forum to meet in Abu Dhabi amid tensions in Jerusalem

Senior officials from the U.S., Israel, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco will convene in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a meeting of the Negev Forum to discuss regional integration. The big picture: Tensions in the region are especially high after an extreme right-wing minister of the new Israeli...
