ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9cNm_0k1i5FWm00

BERLIN — (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined.

In addition to the prison sentence she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros.

“The process is more reminiscent of a sale of certificates than a medical procedure,” the court said in a statement. It noted that she was not faulted for providing certificates to her existing patients.

During the trial the defendant had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people’s health.

The doctor's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, public broadcaster SWR reported.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Weinheim, north of Heidelberg, to protest against the verdict and Germany's pandemic restrictions.

Germany ended requirements to wear masks in many indoor settings last year, though they are still compulsory on long-distance trains, in doctors' practices, hospitals, nursing homes and on some regional public transport.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Germany: Iranian held in suspected poison plot after US tip

BERLIN — (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town...
KRMG

Germany: Iranian detained, suspected of chemical attack plot

BERLIN — (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. In a joint...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Law & Crime

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Affidavit Is Full of ‘Bad Facts’ for His Lawyers — and Some Gaps for the State, Experts Say

In the defense bar, attorneys have a phrase to describe information that isn’t helpful to their clients: They’re “bad facts,” and a federal public defender who’s represented thousands of clients says they are all over the recently unsealed affidavit in the case of Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
MOSCOW, ID
KRMG

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.
KRMG

Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.
KRMG

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin...
KRMG

NYC prosecutors indict man accused of stabbing 2 Museum of Modern Art employees

NEW YORK — The man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last March was indicted for attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday. According to a news release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Gary Cabana, 60, of New York City, was charged in New York State Supreme Court with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two...
KRMG

Famed US lawyer, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Prominent U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel's policies on the international stage, said Sunday he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel's new government. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the...
KRMG

Palestinian FM: Israel revokes travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister said Sunday that Israel revoked his travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's...
KRMG

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. The...
KRMG

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's bombing...
KRMG

Marches in Europe support Iran protests, assail government

LYON, France — (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Sunday in France to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran. French police estimated the size of the crowd that gathered for Mohammad Moradi...
KRMG

Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and...
KRMG

Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy