Citrus County Chronicle

Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he was...
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last...
Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups.
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday. History experts say that the objects include...

