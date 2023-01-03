Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Citrus County Chronicle
Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he was...
Citrus County Chronicle
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last...
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula da Silva.
Citrus County Chronicle
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
Citrus County Chronicle
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday. History experts say that the objects include...
