5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone
Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Google Play app changelogs have disappeared without a trace on the web
App updates have become boring. In the past, new releases would almost always bring new features to your favorite Android phone, but these days, they mostly offer bug fixes and changes in the background only. Bigger features are instead released in server-side rollouts and as part of a/b tests. A lot of people still appreciate knowing what an app update brings, if developers care to fill in helpful details. Those days might be counted, as Google was spotted removing changelogs from the Play Store on the web altogether.
Google shows how the Pixel Watch can securely keep your smartphone unlocked
For a long time, Google has offered the option to keep your Android phone unlocked with a trusted Bluetooth device around as part of Smart Lock. When used with smartwatches, this system comes with its issues, though. Your phone will stay unlocked as long as your smartwatch is connected, even when you're not wearing it or when the watch itself is not unlocked. Google is looking to fix that with a new Active Unlock option, and the company used CES 2023 to showcase the new method.
The Google Play Store could soon tell real users apart from bots
The Play Store is at the heart of every Android phone, be it Google's own Pixel 7 Pro or one of the leading budget phones on the market. As much as it is consumer-friendly, app developers on the platform have access to an equally versatile dashboard to micro-manage their apps. Google allowed app developers to list their security and privacy practices not too long ago, and it's now looking to give them the ability to tell real users apart from bots.
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
CES is happening right now in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs. Google didn't have all that much new to show this year, but it set up an Android showroom outside the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center where most of the action has been this week to highlight what's been going on in the world of Android lately. If you're curious what it's like inside, you're in luck: we took a ton of photos, and you can see them all right here.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they've been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they're still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we've seen at CES 2023.
The 8 most tempting smart home products from CES 2023
This year's CES is back in full swing after a couple of years of limited activity — and boy, is it back! As is the case for most things in the 21st century, most new devices that were showcased at the event have some sort of connected feature built in. And as you'd definitely expect from a tech extravaganza based in Las Vegas, a whole lot of those gadgets got real weird. But after the champagne flights and our long working nights, we now bring to you some of the best smart home devices from CES 2023 that you might actually consider living with.
Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
Samsung yo-yos Galaxy S23 Unpacked event date in front of our eyes
We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.
How to cancel your Grammarly subscription
Grammarly is an online editing tool that reviews your spelling, grammar, and usage. It's available on Android, iOS, Windows, Chromebooks, and as an extension on most web browsers.
How to set up Emergency SOS and Fall Detection on your Google Pixel Watch
Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches available due to its fantastic suite of features and charming profile. The best features are Google Assistant integration and Google's exclusive watch faces, but the recently added Emergency SOS and Fall Detection features make Google's value proposition even better. This guide shows you how to enable these features so that you can live a little more safely.
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google's Matter Early Access Program.
How to install and manage apps on your Samsung smart TV
While Samsung may be best known at AP for its incredible Galaxy smartphone and wearable lineup, the Korean tech giant is the largest TV manufacturer in the world. Samsung's entire smart TV range as well as its M-series monitor lineup are powered by the company's Tizen OS, which comes with a dedicated app store.
This wireless 55-inch TV is basically a giant phone that runs on batteries for up to a month
We're taking all those great smartphones for granted these days, but if you think about it, they're incredibly powerful computers condensed into a small pocketable form factor that can last up to two days or so on a single charge. The same is true for laptops and tablets, which are also as powerful as desktop computers of old, but portable. 2022 newcomer company Displace wants to bring this paradigm to TVs and has introduced a 55-inch wireless TV at CES 2023 with proprietary batteries that can last up to a month on a single charge.
Weekend poll: What's your favorite CES 2023 announcement?
2023 kicked off with a bang, as CES returned for its biggest show in three years. Although major tech companies — Samsung, Google, and plenty of others — usually save their biggest announcements for solo engagements, we've seen plenty of exciting gadgets this year. From smartphones and tablets to eye-tracking soundbars and ceiling lights, the future of technology is looking pretty intriguing, and now it's your turn to choose your favorite.
Your Pixel Watch could get fall detection any day now
Despite its shortcomings and being a first-gen product, the Google Pixel Watch gets many things right. Since its launch in early October 2022, Google's smartwatch has only improved thanks to multiple software updates. As a health-focused wearable, the Pixel Watch packs Emergency SOS that makes it easy to connect to emergency services in a crisis. However, unlike some of the best Android smartwatches, the Pixel Watch misses out on fall detection, with the feature slated to arrive in the winter. Now, at least one Pixel Watch user has access to fall detection on their smartwatch, hinting at its imminent launch.
Google Messages bakes Material You theming into its account switcher
Google has spent the last couple of years giving its first-party apps a makeover in line with its Material You design philosophy. Under this ethos, the goal is to give those apps a personal touch while maintaining visual consistency across the board. Material You's dynamic color theming, in particular, has made its way to almost every part of the Google apps' interfaces except for one holdout: the account switcher. This appears to be changing soon, as Google Messages has been spotted with a redesigned account switcher, complete with Dynamic Color theming.
How to set up a new Chromebook or Chromebox
Chromebooks are great devices for most people due to their low cost and ease of use. The best Chromebooks have premium features, such as built-in fingerprint sensors or 4k displays. Before you can use these features, you must sign in and get your device going. Fortunately, you can complete the process in minutes.
Google Pixel 7a might be the most competitive A-series entry yet
It wouldn't be a Google phone if we weren't bombarded with leak after leak months in advance. So far, the Pixel 7a is no exception. After a few leaks revealed specs and renders, one user managed to get an early hands-on with the device well before it's expected to hit store shelves later this year. Google has finally remotely locked this particular unit — no surprise there — but not before we could learn a few more tidbits about the company's next mid-range phone.
