Betty Willoughby
Funeral services for Betty Willoughby will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Pleasantville Church of Christ. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of Betty’s family.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Ernie Visser
Funeral services for Ernie Visser, age 94, of Pella, will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 11, at the Second Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Alberta Pol
Funeral services for Alberta Pol, age 93, of Pella, will be held at 10:30am, Monday, January 9th at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Sharon Elaine Ethell
A private family burial will be held for Sharon Elaine Ethell, age 63, of Knoxville at Coal Ridge Cemetery in rural Knoxville at a later date. Sharon’s wishes were to be cremated with no services planned. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
Knoxville School Board to Discuss 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the administration building. On the agenda are considering the 2023-2024 school calendar, an overnight trip request and a resignation notification. The board will consider a proposal on Ipads, look at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents.
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 10, starting at 9 a.m. Among the items on the agenda is the Marion County Librarians FY 2024 funding request and the FY 2024 Marion County Compensation Board minutes and recommendations. There will be a resolution with...
Chamber Awards Nominations Ongoing
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, with recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Local Legislators Discuss Priorities at Joint Meeting
The Indianola City Council, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Indianola Community School Board, and Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees all met in a special joint meeting Thursday evening, for a Pre-Legislative Session and Joint Board Meeting. The boards and councils heard legislative priorities from State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden, with all the entities then discussing their priorities for 2023, followed by a social event.
Knoxville Alumni Band to play Monday
All Knoxville High School Band Alumni are invited Monday, January 9th to the Alumni Pep Band event at Knoxville’s home basketball games January 9. Knoxville High School Band Instructor Meredith Tipping is working at putting the event together. Tipping tells KNIA/KRLS News they would love to have any alumni, no matter how long ago, come back and perform with other band members who graduated from Knoxville.
Winter Weather Vehicle Advice
There are several things to consider during winter when it comes to dealing with the weather and taking care of your vehicle. Terry Gholson, Fixed Operations Manager at DeYarman Automotive in Knoxville tells KNIA/KRLS News, make sure there is plenty of gas in the vehicle in case you get stranded. It’s also important to have good tires and a strong battery.
Indianola School Board to Discuss District Calendar
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the district calendars and handbooks, review the DMACC courses and the implementation of the new K-5 Science Project positions and curriculum. The board will also discuss 2023-24 childcare rates, the contract for the Auxiliary Building Services contract, and consider another round of general obligation bonds funding for the High School Replace in Place project. The board will also hear reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Human Resources, Facilities, and Policy Committees, in addition to future work session planning. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
Pella Boys Wrestlers 5th at Deep Winterset Invitational
The Pella Boys Wrestling team placed 5th out of 15 varsity teams at the deep Gary Christensen Invitational in Winterset Saturday. Find full results below. Pella is next in action at home Thursday for a triangular with Indianola and Woodward-Granger. Team Scores. 1 Carlisle 263.0. 2 Winterset 195.0. 3 Bishop...
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term in Iowa House This Week
The owner of KLK Construction in Pella is set to begin her first term in the Iowa House. Barb Kniff McCulla was elected in November to represent Iowa House District 37 for the next two Iowa Legislative Sessions, the first of which starts Monday in Des Moines. Kniff McCulla says...
