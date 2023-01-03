Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tech baseball names Ryan Browning to All-Century Team
COOKEVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – For the 100 years Tennessee Tech has fielded a varsity baseball team since 1923, there have been a tremendous wealth of exciting players, legendary moments, and fantastic finishes. Among the cream of Tech’s crop, there are student-athletes who went on to become award winners, professional players, and even Hall of Famers.
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb
Kenneth Gene Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1943, to the late George Dewey Johnson and Clara (Long) Johnson in Pruden, Tennessee. He was...
Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She had a very giving heart and loved her family dearly, especially her Great-Grandsons. Jeanie was employed with the Campbell County School System for 38 years, was a long-time member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher for the 11-12 young ladies class, and had recently attended Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husband, Mr. Aubrey Parks, and Parents, Boyd and Marie Lindsay Daugherty, Sisters, Wanda Broyles and Lucille Haggard.
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents, sons Kent “Worm” Shultz, Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia TN. Preceded in death by father: David Miller, grandparents: Bill and Velda Mae Miller, Dewayne and Lois Oaks, great-grandparents: Taylor and Arlissa Oaks, nephew: Michael Charles Miller, uncle: Mark Oaks.
Financial Advisor Zach Sheets named “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Earlier this week, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced the January 2023 Business of the Month, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Zach Sheets. A celebration was held on Thursday at noon for the presentation at Sheets office on North Massachusetts Avenue.
Two people run from a deputy, one is caught, the other is not
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – A call about a male and female walking up the driveway of a deceased woman’s house sent Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross to Hwy 297. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the residence is known to be abandoned. When Deputy Cross arrived at the address, she received many complaints of people breaking in. While there, Cross saw someone inside the house and notified dispatch that someone was inside. Cross then checked the perimeter of the property, going from the front to the back. On the fifth time going front to back, Cross saw two people running from the backdoor of the house. Cross then announced herself as a law enforcement officer, but both the female and male subject disobeyed the command to the stop.
Kash & Karry Building Supply has new, earlier hours
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a change in hours at Kash & Karry Building Supply. Now, Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated building supply store is opening at 7am. “We’re now open from 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday,” said Kip Leach, second generation owner of...
Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings for first and second shifts
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Gold Creek Foods has immediate openings at his Campbell County location. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/06/2023-6AM-PAID AD)
