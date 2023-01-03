Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In December, the United Nations announced a plan to start sending aid to Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war with Russia using a stablecoin. Beginning in the cities of Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia, the Office of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would send direct payments of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, to people to pay for things likerent, food and heat.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO