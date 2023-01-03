Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Huobi Tensions Sink Tron Token Price
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The price of Tron (TRX), the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions at crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market rose. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s...
CoinDesk
Huobi's HT Token Turbulent as Exchange Confirms 20% Headcount Reduction
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Huobi has confirmed that it will cut its employee base by 20% after Justin Sun had earlier denied layoff reports. Reports that Huobi is dramatically cutting headcount, requiring employees to take their...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Trades Flat for the Week; Ether Breaches Top Range of Technical Indicator
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and Ether maintained their penchant for flat trading this week, with prices moving just 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively, over the most recent seven days. On a relative basis, BTC’s seven-day performance was 18th...
CoinDesk
'Binance Effect' Means 41% Price Spike for Newly Listed Tokens
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Token prices spike 73% in the first 30 days following their listing on crypto exchange Binance, ananalysis by crypto investor Ren & Heinrich has found. The report, which tracked 26 coins over 18 months,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Sees $60M Token Outflows in a Day: Nansen
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Traders may be skeptical about the continued health of Huobi, on-chain data indicates. The exchange, which saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% headcount reduction,...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
CoinDesk
Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish “spending binge” by the “FTX Group” beginning in late 2021.
CoinDesk
Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Options Market See Mixed Flow Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) options market saw mixed flows ahead of the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, with a focus on setting strategies that profit from a potential post-data volatility explosion.
CoinDesk
Case for Bitcoin Weakens as Global Stockpile of Sub-Zero Bond Yields Vanishes
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. With central banks around the world raising interest rates at a record pace to combat inflation, the global stockpile of negative-yielding bonds has vanished, weakening the case for harvesting returns from risky alternative assets like cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
The Niche Application of Stablecoins Is Not a Bad Thing
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In December, the United Nations announced a plan to start sending aid to Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war with Russia using a stablecoin. Beginning in the cities of Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia, the Office of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would send direct payments of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, to people to pay for things likerent, food and heat.
CoinDesk
Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An independent arbitrator in Singapore has ordered embattled crypto mining software firm Poolin to return 88 bitcoins (BTC), worth about $1.5 million at recent prices, to a customer whose withdrawals were halted and crypto turned into I-owe-you (IOU) tokens.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Chooses Zero Hash to Be New Custodian
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto bank Juno has chosen Zero Hash to serve as its new crypto custodian, the company announced in ablog post Friday. The news follows Juno’s warning this week advising clients to self-custody or sell...
CoinDesk
Declining Demand for Binance's BUSD Represents New Chapter in Stablecoin Wars
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance, theworld’s largest crypto exchange, made a big push last year to promote its own stablecoin, BUSD, over those of rivals. But recent speculation over the exchange’s health appear to have undermined the...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Retakes $17K as Interest Rates Plunge Following Economic Reports
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The price of bitcoin (BTC) touched $17,000 for the first time in 2023, rallying alongside stocks and bonds on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may further slow its pace of monetary tightening. The big...
CoinDesk
SEC Investigating FTX Investors’ Due Diligence: Reuters
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is examining whether investors in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX correctly followed due diligence procedures,Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the inquiry. In December, the...
CoinDesk
Solana vs. Polygon: A Developer’s Perspective
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. I’ve been working on consumer products for about a decade, having contributed to teams that have built and scaled apps to hundreds of millions of users. For the last six years I’ve been 100% focused on crypto. A large part of that has been working on scaling solutions for large-scale, consumer-crypto products.
CoinDesk
Crypto Conglomerate DCG Closes Wealth-Management Business
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate whose Genesis Global Trading divisionjust announced more layoffs, said it's shutting down a wealth-management division called HQ. "Due the state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto...
Comments / 0