Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
Binghamton Police Officer on Desk Duty During Investigation
A police officer being investigated for his actions during a New Year's Day arrest in downtown Binghamton has been assigned to desk duty. A 24-year-old man filed a complaint on Monday with the city police department regarding the officer's actions. Video clips posted online appear to show an officer kneeling...
If You Hit A Deer With Your Vehicle In New York State, Can You Keep It?
Have you noticed more pictures on social media of vehicle versus deer crashes? Well, I have. It's probably because according to the New York State Department of Transportation, most deer and vehicle collisions occur during the October to December months. An average of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicle-deer collisions occur each year in New York State.
Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?
I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York
Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Will Hitting a Deer in New York Raise Car Insurance?
My husband was on a windy back road driving home from work late one night last week when a deer ran out in front of his car, clipped the front bumper, and then ran smack into the back bumper as it was making its escape back into the woods. My...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey
Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Disturbing Report Finds High Levels of Toxic Radon in 14% of New York Homes
According to a report by Ben Mitchell of ABC News 10, a study done by the American Lung Association found that 14% of New York homes contain high levels of radon, a toxic and radioactive gas. According to the study, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind...
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis
January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
New Walmart Scam Is Stealing Money From New Yorkers
A new year has brought with it a new scam and this one is linked to Walmart and has been impacting New Yorkers. Several listeners have reached out to Townsquare Media to confirm whether or not the text they received about a $500 gift card from Walmart is legitimate. It is not. As a matter of fact, many New Yorkers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Walmart in which they're offered a $500 gift card to the retailer for only $2.00 but it's all a scam.
New York Man Sentenced for Economic Espionage
A New York man and former employee of General Electric in Schenectady, New York has been sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 59-year-old Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to 24 months in prison after being convicted following a four week trial of conspiracy to steal General Electric trade secrets, knowing or intending to benefit the People's Republic of China.
New York Seeks to Eliminate PFAS From Apparel
A new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of clothing in New York. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS, will be banned from manufacturing use in New York State on the December 31, 2023. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, updates New York's environmental law to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in apparel as an intentionally added chemical.
New York Residents Urged Not To Warm Up Their Vehicles
Winter is rough on our vehicles, especially in Upstate New York where it can become exceptionally cold, but if you’re someone who starts up your car to let it warm before zooming off to work in the dark of the morning, you might want to reconsider. Nobody likes to...
Traffic to Be Detoured for Removal of IBM Country Club Walkway
A busy route between Endwell and Johnson City will be closed to traffic for a short time to allow demolition crews to take down an IBM Country Club pedestrian bridge. The walkway over Watson Boulevard in the town of Union was used by people to safely cross the street between the main country club complex and athletic facilities next to the Route 17 expressway.
Southern Tier Organizations Receive Awards for Supportive Housing
Three organizations in the Southern Tier have received awards from New York State to preserve up to 5,000 units of supportive housing. According to a press release from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, three Southern Tier organizations have received conditional awards as part of the state's five-year, $25 billion plan to preserve 10,000 units of supportive housing. That covers housing units that serve older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, veterans, chronically homeless families and individuals with a mental illness or substance use disorder.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
