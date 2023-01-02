The wait is over: A first look at Dayton’s Barstool Sportsbook

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The wait is over for sports gamblers in Ohio.

Sports betting is now legal at approved locations statewide. Less than two days into the new year, people are rushing to place their first bets. Now, there is a new sports gambling destination to explore in the Miami Valley.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is now offering an upscale sports betting experience inside the new 130-seat Barstool Sportsbook.

“This is an exciting day,” Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “When we first brought Hollywood Gaming to Dayton, we dreamt of what it could eventually become.”

As of midnight Sunday, sports betting became legal in Ohio, allowing bets to be placed online and in-person at hundreds of locations.

There are also betting kiosks at bars, restaurants and grocery stores across the state — but this wasn’t always the case.

“A lot of the folks that were already sports betting; they were already finding an outlet for that. So, they were traveling to different parts of the country that allowed that,” Dave Schleter, Sports Manager of Hollywood Gaming, said. “Now, they can stay right here.”

For beginners, there are four types of wagers available in Ohio: Spreads, over-under, moneylines, and parlays. Payouts differ depending on location.

Officials are also reminding residents that during the process of placing bets, there are rules that must be followed. Gamblers must be 21 or older to place bets, and they also have to be in Ohio if betting online.

According to Ohio Lottery , Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is one of seventeen active sports betting locations in Dayton. There are more than fifty locations in the surrounding area.

Additional information about Barstool Sportsbook can be found here .

