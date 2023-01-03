Read full article on original website
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Norwalk boys wrestlers claim three titles at Tom Lepic Invitational; Warrior girls win four brackets at Ogden Silver Tourney
The Norwalk boys and girls wrestling teams both competed on Saturday, including the Warrior boys’ third-place finish at Iowa City West’s Tom Lepic Invitational. Ankeny Centennial won the five-team round-robin tournament with 189.5 points, followed by Pleasant Valley with 173.5, Norwalk 169, Fort Madison 143 and Iowa City West 126.
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
Knoxville Alumni Band to play Monday
All Knoxville High School Band Alumni are invited Monday, January 9th to the Alumni Pep Band event at Knoxville’s home basketball games January 9. Knoxville High School Band Instructor Meredith Tipping is working at putting the event together. Tipping tells KNIA/KRLS News they would love to have any alumni, no matter how long ago, come back and perform with other band members who graduated from Knoxville.
Pella Girls Bowlers Edge Gilbert; Boys Fall in 2023 Opener
The Pella bowling teams headed northwest to Ames Friday for the first matches of the new calendar year. The Pella girls edged Gilbert 1845-1820, while the boys fell 2943-2439. Taylor Walker led the way for the Dutch girls with a 263 two-game series, followed by Anna DeNooy’s 252. Carter Failor was tops for the Pella boys at 338, followed by Anderson Schirm at 314.
Indianola’s Downey wins 120-pound title at Jack Mendenhall Invitational; Indian boys place sixth, girls seventh
The Indianola wrestling teams both competed in Saturday’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational at Ames High School. Led by 120-pound champion Bowen Downey, the Indian boys placed sixth out of 17 teams with 137 points. The girls finished seventh out of 10 teams with 81 points. Downey, who is ranked 2nd...
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Central Goes 1-1 at Under Armour Wrestling Duals
In its first action of 2023, the 11th-ranked Central College wrestling team split a pair of non-conference duals Friday night, defeating Albion College (Mich.) 24-12 and losing to Muhlenberg College (Pa.) 21-20. The Dutch (4-1) hosted the five-team Under Armour Duals in H.S. Kuyper Fieldhouse. Nebraska Wesleyan University and Schreiner...
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Ballard
The Knoxville Bowling Squads came up short to Ballard in closely contested meets on Saturday. The boys were edged by the Bombers 2548-2518. Tristen Carter had a high series of 378 while the high game went to Donovan Binns with a 222. The girls also fell short 2236-1930. Brigette Renard had a high series of 319 she had a high game of 193. Coach Shaun Renard tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the wins and loses are not where anyone wants it to be, he is more focused on the slow but steady improvement his team is making week to week.
Central Puts Together Strong Day at Home Wrestling Meet
The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the CIty of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
Central RED to Participate in Calvin University’s January Series Presentations
Central College’s Central RED Society invites its members to three presentations of “The January Series,” a collection of speakers at Calvin University in Michigan that is designed to provoke “deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day in order to inspire cultural renewal and make us better global citizens in God’s World.”
Dailey and Vincent to Perform in Knoxville
Grammy Award Winners Dailey and Vincent will be performing in Knoxville at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The show is a Lori King Production with advance tickets selling for $35 and tickets at the door $45. VIP tickets are on sale for $55. King, who helps promote the show, tells KNIA/KRLS News, seeing Darrin Vincent and Jamie Dailey is like bringing the Grand Ole Opry to Knoxville as they honor their heroes.
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Bussey Fire Department Contest and Meal
The Bussey Fire and Rescue Department will be holding their first annual BFD (Big Flippin Deer) Contest at the Bussey Community Center. Pre-entry for the deer will be January 13th from 5-7 p.m.. Pre-entry fee is $20, 2022 tagged deer only are eligible for the contest. Deer will be scored Friday, January 13th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Scoring will be done by Boone and Crockett Club.
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
Born’s 35-point outburst leads Norwalk boys past Grinnell; Tigers win girls game by six
Redek Born’s career-high 35 points highlighted Norwalk’s Friday night as the Warriors and Grinnell split a girl-boy basketball doubleheader in Norwalk. The Class 3A 13th-ranked Tigers defeated Norwalk 42-36 in the girls game before the Warriors controlled the boys game from start to finish for a 67-36 victory. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3) and streamed on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
Simpson Basketball Teams Host Luther
Both the Simpson men’s and women’s basketball teams are looking to continue their winning streaks today, hosting the Norse of Luther for an American Rivers Conference matchup. The Storm men have won five in a row and are 3-1 in the conference, facing a Luther team that has yet to win a conference game this season. The Storm women got back on track Wednesday winning against Buena Vista for their first conference win, and have bumped up the scoring output over their last four games, putting up 78 or more in each contest. The game can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA, with Nathan Sage and Rick Wilson on the play-by-play. Pregame coverage begins at 1:45pm, with first tip at 2.
Pella Cross Country Coach Cutler Receives National Recognition
Following their sweep of the Class 3A state championships on October 29th, the head coach of the Pella Cross Country team received national honors for his work in leading the program. Doug Cutler was one of 100 coaches chosen by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association...
