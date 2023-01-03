Crews extinguish fire at Nashville home caused by lightning strike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
Fire personnel with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Villa Place just after 7 p.m. to respond to a residential house fire call.‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
Once on scene, crews were able to locate the blaze and immediately began working to extinguish it.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, a lightning strike hit the home and likely started the fire.
⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com
The scene remained active late Monday evening as crews worked to re-enter the home to search for an extension.
No injuries were reported at the scene.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 1