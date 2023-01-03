Read full article on original website
Pella Boys Wrestlers 5th at Deep Winterset Invitational
The Pella Boys Wrestling team placed 5th out of 15 varsity teams at the deep Gary Christensen Invitational in Winterset Saturday. Find full results below. Pella is next in action at home Thursday for a triangular with Indianola and Woodward-Granger. Team Scores. 1 Carlisle 263.0. 2 Winterset 195.0. 3 Bishop...
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Indianola’s Downey wins 120-pound title at Jack Mendenhall Invitational; Indian boys place sixth, girls seventh
The Indianola wrestling teams both competed in Saturday’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational at Ames High School. Led by 120-pound champion Bowen Downey, the Indian boys placed sixth out of 17 teams with 137 points. The girls finished seventh out of 10 teams with 81 points. Downey, who is ranked 2nd...
Central Puts Together Strong Day at Home Wrestling Meet
The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
Pella Girls, Eagles Boys Victorious in First Tulip City Hoops Showdown
The first basketball Friday of the new calendar year featured the two Tulip City rivals locking horns, with Pella and Pella Christian splitting the first of two conference showdowns, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Ranked 15th in 4A this week for the first time this season, the Pella girls...
Dutch Men’s Basketball Bigs Help Knock Off Loras, Women’s Basketball Falls to the Duhawks
The Central College men’s basketball team used a pair of big performances from their big men to down Loras College 83-71 Saturday, while a late 11-0 run against the Dutch women’s squad pushed the #19 ranked Duhawks to a 69-58 decision in a doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS.
Pella Show Choir Season Starts Soon
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir season. Senior Braelyn Ensor is excited to showcase their show across the state starting next Saturday, and to work to replicate the success they had in their 2022 season. Among this year’s shows are:
Pella Christian Bowling Swept by Newton
The Pella Christian bowling teams hit the road Saturday morning to square off with Newton at Cardinal Lanes and were swept in the match. The Eagles’ boys fell to the Cardinals 2778-2170, as Andrew Van Kooten led the way with a score of 324 followed by Evan DeJong at 315 and Andrew DeVries with a score of 307. The Pella Christian girls fell to Newton 2364-1939. Alexa Klaasen was the Eagle top bowler in the match with a score of 347. Cathy Tang placed second for the Eagles with a score of 239 followed by Dani Roose at 236.
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Ballard
The Knoxville Bowling Squads came up short to Ballard in closely contested meets on Saturday. The boys were edged by the Bombers 2548-2518. Tristen Carter had a high series of 378 while the high game went to Donovan Binns with a 222. The girls also fell short 2236-1930. Brigette Renard had a high series of 319 she had a high game of 193. Coach Shaun Renard tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the wins and loses are not where anyone wants it to be, he is more focused on the slow but steady improvement his team is making week to week.
Knoxville Hosts Pella Christian In A Rivalry Basketball Matchup
The Knoxville and Pella Christian basketball squads will step out of their respective conferences to play each other on Monday night. The Panther girls will come in at 6-3 on the season after a hard fought win over Albia on Friday night where the Panthers did not shoot well but made plays down the stretch to get the win. Pella Christian has had a rough start to the season and are now dealing with injuries but Coach Jordan Dyk says they will go into Monday’s game thankful to be playing and spending time competing for a win.
Norwalk boys wrestlers claim three titles at Tom Lepic Invitational; Warrior girls win four brackets at Ogden Silver Tourney
The Norwalk boys and girls wrestling teams both competed on Saturday, including the Warrior boys’ third-place finish at Iowa City West’s Tom Lepic Invitational. Ankeny Centennial won the five-team round-robin tournament with 189.5 points, followed by Pleasant Valley with 173.5, Norwalk 169, Fort Madison 143 and Iowa City West 126.
TruBank Making Des Moines Challenge Prize Earnings Equal
TruBank is the title sponsor of the Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event held annually in Indianola, one of just 20 events held nationwide for professional disc golf athletes. Ben Currie with TruBank tells KNIA News when sponsoring the event, they noticed a disparity in the prize money for the men’s and women’s divisions.
Indianola Boys Win Another Thriller, Girls Can’t Keep Up With Johnston
The Johnston Girls Basketball Squad showed everyone why the Dragons are the team to beat in class 5A, while for the second straight night, the class 4A #6 Indianola Boys Basketball Squad win a thriller over the Dragons heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. The boys trailed Johnston by 16 points heading into the 4th quarter and immediately began chipping away at the lead by Bennett Brueck sinking four three point shots in the final 8:00. While Brueck was clutch, Brayuden Drea was the hero getting a lay up with :02 to go put the Indians up by one. Indianola sealed the win as Johnston could not get a good look and Indianola won 65-64. Head Coach Jeff Ebling told KNIA Sports it started with rebounding.
Central Goes 1-1 at Under Armour Wrestling Duals
In its first action of 2023, the 11th-ranked Central College wrestling team split a pair of non-conference duals Friday night, defeating Albion College (Mich.) 24-12 and losing to Muhlenberg College (Pa.) 21-20. The Dutch (4-1) hosted the five-team Under Armour Duals in H.S. Kuyper Fieldhouse. Nebraska Wesleyan University and Schreiner...
Multiple Area Schools Compete in the PCM Mustang Invitational
Multiple area high school boys wrestling teams convened in Monroe Saturday for the PCM Mustang Wrestling Invitational. PCM claimed the top spot in their home tournament with 201 points, while Knoxville finished in 4th with 178.5 points, Pleasantville came in 5th with 123 points, and the SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas squad came in 9th with 94 points.
Tulip City Showdown Renews Tonight on Eagle Lane
The first of two Tulip City basketball showdowns highlight this evening’s action in the Little Hawkeye Conference as the Dutch trek to Eagle Lane for a girls-boys doubleheader. In the girls matchup, the Pella girls (6-2 overall, 3-1 in the LHC) are coming in with a strong surge —...
Knoxville Alumni Band to play Monday
All Knoxville High School Band Alumni are invited Monday, January 9th to the Alumni Pep Band event at Knoxville’s home basketball games January 9. Knoxville High School Band Instructor Meredith Tipping is working at putting the event together. Tipping tells KNIA/KRLS News they would love to have any alumni, no matter how long ago, come back and perform with other band members who graduated from Knoxville.
Storm Take Care of Luther with Doubleheader Sweep
The Simpson men’s and women’s basketball teams earned a home sweep of the Luther Norse Saturday afternoon with the women winning 70-54 and the men winning 85-72. In the women’s contest the Storm and Norse battled hard in the first quarter with the Storm taking an early 20-18 lead. Simpson would erupt in the 2nd quarter out scoring the Norse 25-7 with fast break points being the name of the game for Simpson as they scored 19 points off 12 steals to push the lead to 20 at the half 45-25.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
