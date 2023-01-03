Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Austin Williams, Mississippi State WR, pens thank-you letter to Bulldogs community
Austin Williams has been with the Mississippi State football team for 6 seasons. The Pascagoula, Miss. native signed with the program in the 2017 season during Dan Mullen’s tenure, remaining after the Bulldogs transitioned to Joe Moorhead and then to the late Mike Leach. His collegiate career ended with a win in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, the Bulldogs’ 1st game under Zach Arnett.
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Ocean Springs vs. D’Iberville
On the pitch, Ocean Springs girls soccer hosting D’Iberville on senior night. Ocean Springs pitching the shutout 3-0.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Basketball: Ocean Springs vs. St. Martin
Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds hosting St. Martin Lady Yellowjackets in some Friday night hoops!. Lady Greyhounds pull away late, taking this one 49-39, Ocean Springs ending the game on a 6-0 run.
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium lights up sails for Carnival Season
The Mississippi Aquarium joined in on the Carnival festivities with the annual lighting of the sails. This is the third year in a row where the aquarium invited guests along the Coast to watch as the sails lights are switched to the classic purple, green, and gold. Gulf Coast Carnival...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
wxxv25.com
Class is officially back in session at Ocean Springs Middle School
The new year means a new semester for school all along the Coast. The new year has begun and the school bells have officially rung. Most classes are back in session along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Ocean Springs Middle School Principal Melissa Arnold says she is looking forward to seeing what the 2023 school year will bring. “2023 is going to bring some exciting things here at Ocean Springs Middle school. We look forward to our winter formal, which is going to be held on January 28th. We’re working diligently on getting our children transitioned and ready for state testing with growth incentive field trips and preparing for our third bench mark.”
wxxv25.com
Sinkhole in Biloxi patched and deemed drivable
The sinkhole in Biloxi on the corner of DeSoto and Forrest has been patched up and declared drivable. The contractor Vectras headed out to the hole Wednesday where they spent the day cleaning out the sinkhole. The team then repaired the busted pipe that caused the hole. Once the pipe...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night celebrations this evening in Biloxi
Revelers are gathering for an annual tradition in Biloxi to mark the start of Carnival. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Visitors Center where the Twelfth Night Celebration begins.
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night Celebrations kick off Mardi Gras season in Biloxi
Carnival royalty and citizens gathered for an annual tradition in Biloxi. The city held its Twelfth Night Celebration. Twelfth Night is the traditional festival on the night before epiphany, the official start of the Mardi Gras season. Crowds rallied at the Biloxi Visitors Center to watch as the Christmas lights...
wxxv25.com
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church holding fundraiser in honor of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry fundraiser next week to help the families of Bay St. Louis fallen officers Sgt. Steve Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. All the funds and proceeds will go to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District Fallen Officer Fund in...
wxxv25.com
Center Stage in Biloxi undergoing renovations
Center Stage in Biloxi is expanding and sprucing up thanks to a Fine Arts Grant and generous donations. The entire front porch will become a lobby area to accommodate large crowds. Center Stage is also making their bathrooms larger so they are ADA accessible. The building was converted into a...
