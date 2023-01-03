The new year means a new semester for school all along the Coast. The new year has begun and the school bells have officially rung. Most classes are back in session along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Ocean Springs Middle School Principal Melissa Arnold says she is looking forward to seeing what the 2023 school year will bring. “2023 is going to bring some exciting things here at Ocean Springs Middle school. We look forward to our winter formal, which is going to be held on January 28th. We’re working diligently on getting our children transitioned and ready for state testing with growth incentive field trips and preparing for our third bench mark.”

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO