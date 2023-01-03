Read full article on original website
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Tax Season Starting Soon
Tax filing for 2022 begins soon. CPA Brett Nikkel with Van Maanen, Sietstra, Meyer & Nikkel in Pella says now is the time to gather all financial documentation from the past year. Nikkel says it’s also a good time to look at what was filed for 2021 as well to help with comparisons. The deadline for federal taxes is April 18th, with filing starting on January 23rd.
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the CIty of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
Indianola City Council Discusses Former County Shop Site
The Indianola City Council discussed the 6th Street Sub-Area plan at their meeting Tuesday, the area where the former Warren County Shop Site was located. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News this is long-term planning, and the council is weighing their options now as to what to work towards.
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Ballard
The Knoxville Bowling Squads came up short to Ballard in closely contested meets on Saturday. The boys were edged by the Bombers 2548-2518. Tristen Carter had a high series of 378 while the high game went to Donovan Binns with a 222. The girls also fell short 2236-1930. Brigette Renard had a high series of 319 she had a high game of 193. Coach Shaun Renard tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the wins and loses are not where anyone wants it to be, he is more focused on the slow but steady improvement his team is making week to week.
Pella Cooperative Electric Presents $1.5 Million USDA Loan to LDJ Manufacturing
Pella Cooperative Electric Association (PCEA) and LDJ Manufacturing, Inc. received a $1.5 million loan through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program (REDLG) to assist with a $2.5 million building expansion for LDJ Manufacturing. In December, PCEA presented the check to LDJ for the project.
Knoxville Alumni Band to play Monday
All Knoxville High School Band Alumni are invited Monday, January 9th to the Alumni Pep Band event at Knoxville’s home basketball games January 9. Knoxville High School Band Instructor Meredith Tipping is working at putting the event together. Tipping tells KNIA/KRLS News they would love to have any alumni, no matter how long ago, come back and perform with other band members who graduated from Knoxville.
New Year’s Resolutions at the Knoxville Recreation Center
It’s a new year, and for many, it’s time for new year resolutions. Many center on health and losing weight. The Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to in assisting their pursuit of helping them reach their goals. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation...
Alberta Pol
Funeral services for Alberta Pol, age 93, of Pella, will be held at 10:30am, Monday, January 9th at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Time for the Great Horned Owls to Start Nesting
Marion County Naturalist Martha Mertz shares with KNIA/KRL News what lies ahead in the winter months outdoors. January seems way too early for some of the birds to consider nesting. When it comes to actual nesting times, the drama of defending territories can cause quite a rumble. This is the time that some of the birds get a little ruffle in their feathers.
Let’s Talk Indianola – ICYF Year in Review
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community Youth Foundation Executive Director Taylor Nehring about the year of 2022 for ICYF. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
City of Indianola Boards and Commissions Openings
The City of Indianola has several openings on the various boards and commissions that serve the city and Indianola City Council. Find a link to apply below.
Dailey and Vincent to Perform in Knoxville
Grammy Award Winners Dailey and Vincent will be performing in Knoxville at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The show is a Lori King Production with advance tickets selling for $35 and tickets at the door $45. VIP tickets are on sale for $55. King, who helps promote the show, tells KNIA/KRLS News, seeing Darrin Vincent and Jamie Dailey is like bringing the Grand Ole Opry to Knoxville as they honor their heroes.
Sharon Elaine Ethell
A private family burial will be held for Sharon Elaine Ethell, age 63, of Knoxville at Coal Ridge Cemetery in rural Knoxville at a later date. Sharon’s wishes were to be cremated with no services planned. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Willoughby
Funeral services for Betty Willoughby will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Pleasantville Church of Christ. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of Betty’s family.
Chamber Awards Nominations Ongoing
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, with recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
