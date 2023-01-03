Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 10, starting at 9 a.m. Among the items on the agenda is the Marion County Librarians FY 2024 funding request and the FY 2024 Marion County Compensation Board minutes and recommendations. There will be a resolution with...
kniakrls.com
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the CIty of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, ONE DEER, ONE THEFT, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER AND ONE FIRE ALARM.
kniakrls.com
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
kniakrls.com
Local Legislators Discuss Priorities at Joint Meeting
The Indianola City Council, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Indianola Community School Board, and Indianola Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees all met in a special joint meeting Thursday evening, for a Pre-Legislative Session and Joint Board Meeting. The boards and councils heard legislative priorities from State Senator Julian Garrett and State Representative Brooke Boden, with all the entities then discussing their priorities for 2023, followed by a social event.
kniakrls.com
Indianola School Board to Discuss District Calendar
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the district calendars and handbooks, review the DMACC courses and the implementation of the new K-5 Science Project positions and curriculum. The board will also discuss 2023-24 childcare rates, the contract for the Auxiliary Building Services contract, and consider another round of general obligation bonds funding for the High School Replace in Place project. The board will also hear reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Human Resources, Facilities, and Policy Committees, in addition to future work session planning. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board to Discuss 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the administration building. On the agenda are considering the 2023-2024 school calendar, an overnight trip request and a resignation notification. The board will consider a proposal on Ipads, look at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents.
kniakrls.com
Pella Cooperative Electric Presents $1.5 Million USDA Loan to LDJ Manufacturing
Pella Cooperative Electric Association (PCEA) and LDJ Manufacturing, Inc. received a $1.5 million loan through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program (REDLG) to assist with a $2.5 million building expansion for LDJ Manufacturing. In December, PCEA presented the check to LDJ for the project.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Senior Center Business Picks Up
With the start of a new year business picks up at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center according to coordinator Martha Dykstra. Dykstra said the numbers at the center keep increasing with elderly meals being served for an economical price. Seniors are considered to be those individuals aged 60 and over.
kniakrls.com
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term in Iowa House This Week
The owner of KLK Construction in Pella is set to begin her first term in the Iowa House. Barb Kniff McCulla was elected in November to represent Iowa House District 37 for the next two Iowa Legislative Sessions, the first of which starts Monday in Des Moines. Kniff McCulla says...
kniakrls.com
New Year’s Resolutions at the Knoxville Recreation Center
It’s a new year, and for many, it’s time for new year resolutions. Many center on health and losing weight. The Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to in assisting their pursuit of helping them reach their goals. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation...
kniakrls.com
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Tax Season Starting Soon
Tax filing for 2022 begins soon. CPA Brett Nikkel with Van Maanen, Sietstra, Meyer & Nikkel in Pella says now is the time to gather all financial documentation from the past year. Nikkel says it’s also a good time to look at what was filed for 2021 as well to help with comparisons. The deadline for federal taxes is April 18th, with filing starting on January 23rd.
kniakrls.com
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
kniakrls.com
Chamber Awards Nominations Ongoing
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, with recognition for the annual awards such as distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Mayor Year in Review, Part One
Pella Mayor Don DeWaard discusses the year 2022 for the City of Pella. Part two of his interview airs Friday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Central RED to Participate in Calvin University’s January Series Presentations
Central College’s Central RED Society invites its members to three presentations of “The January Series,” a collection of speakers at Calvin University in Michigan that is designed to provoke “deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day in order to inspire cultural renewal and make us better global citizens in God’s World.”
kniakrls.com
Charlene DeKock
A memorial service for Charlene DeKock, 94, of Pella, will be held at 9:30am at Heartland Reformed Church in Pella, IA on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with coffee time following. Memorials may be given to Heartland Reformed Church of Pella where Charlene was a founding member.
Comments / 0