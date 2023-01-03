ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gear Patrol

Fellow's New Opus Coffee Grinder: Everything You Need to Know

CES is currently taking place in Las Vegas, allowing all sorts of brands to show off their latest wares. Coffee favorite Fellow took part in the Pepcom at CES event by showing off their latest product: a brand-new grinder that can handle espresso. Engadget broke the news on Thursday that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gear Patrol

The Britax ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat Review: A Secure, Easy-to-Use Car Seat

Transitioning your child from an infant car seat to a convertible one is fairly straightforward. But the transition from convertible seat to booster can be trickier. Safety guidance is less clear, and the seat itself can range from another pricey, high-backed throne with all the car seat bells and whistles to — almost literally — a $30 butt pad that raises your child to proper seat belt height.

