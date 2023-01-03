ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Mississippi — largest prize in state lottery’s history

One Mississippi Lottery player’s new year will become $4 million dollars better when they realize they won big in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram rocketed from a $1 million prize to the largest in Mississippi Lottery history worth $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
Jake Wells

Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?

After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves wants to be Mississippi governor again; incumbent qualifies to run again

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election. Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election that will include statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices. Party primaries are scheduled Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Tornado watch issued until this evening for portions of the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and west of the lake until 5 PM Tuesday evening. Storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue moving quickly northeastward. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding in vulnerable and low-lying areas is also possible. A flash flood...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS

