Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night.
Martin Woman Arrested On Drug Charge
Union City, Tenn.–A Martin woman was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Obion County. Jessica Ann Pyrdom, age 45, was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop on Clover Street in Union City. According to the press release, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigator Willcutt...
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
Hearing on moving Scott County sheriff's office held Fri. morning
Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days. A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville.
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
(KBSI) – Area healthcare systems celebration the birth of the first babies of 2023. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes Violet Zuri. She was born on Sunday, January 1 at 12:19 a.m. Violet weighs 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed. According to Arkansas State Police, Ladarius T. Heard, of Bono, died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said Heard was making a left-hand turn onto southbound Highway 63 in Bono; the second vehicle was headed northbound.
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Undercover narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests at Missouri general store, police say
SCOTT CITY, MO — Three people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation led to their arrests at a Casey's General Store in Missouri, the Scott City Police Department says. According to a Monday release from the police department, officers recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine —...
