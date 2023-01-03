Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
New Jersey man receives prison sentence for running massive fraud scheme
A Red Bank man will spend more than five years (63 months) in prison after being sentenced in Newark federal court for securities fraud where he tried to illegally haul in more than $2.8-million dollars from investors, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. In December 2015, 55-year-old Mark Marchi was...
A Pizza Hut Drive-Thru is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Pizza Hut Express is popular. Will a drive-thru Pizza Hut be popular in Toms River, we'll have to see. Some locations have a drive-thru and some locations are just a pick-up location only. I had no idea about a drive-thru Pizza Hut. I do know their garlic bread with cheese...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building
NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed and a third kicked in the knee Thursday afternoon. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. where a woman was being stabbed. The assault started in an apartment and continued in a hallway where a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed.
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!
Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 3