Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen, 76, of Elwood, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with cancer in early summer, and his family is grateful for the time they had with him and the memories they were able to make in the months and weeks leading up to his death.

ELWOOD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO