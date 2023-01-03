Read full article on original website
Who are the players who have their jerseys retired by Utah State? – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State announced last week it will retire the jersey of its all-time leading scorer, Jaycee Carroll, on Feb. 18 during the halftime break of the Aggie game against Nevada. The former guard, who scored 2,522 points in his four years in Logan, announced his retirement from basketball in June following a 13-year professional career in Europe, mostly spent with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
Ice-cold Aggies blown out by hot-shooting Broncos – Cache Valley Daily
BOISE – Utah State got its first real taste of just how tough the Mountain West Conference is this year, especially in road games, falling in Boise to the Broncos by 23 points, 82-59 – the worst loss in the Ryan Odom era at USU. From the very...
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs Judge Memorial Bulldogs boys basketball
The Green Canyon Wolves vs Judge Memorial Bulldogs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Cade Forrest and Terrell Baldwin. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which...
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Summit Academy Bears boys basketball
The Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Summit Academy Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and “The Coach” John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: Sky View Bobcats vs Bonneville Lakers boys basketball
The Sky View Bobcats vs Bonneville Lakers broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from “Hurricane” John Newbold and Ryan Grunig. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To...
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
Durand “Randy” Mack Hansen, 76, of Elwood, Utah, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with cancer in early summer, and his family is grateful for the time they had with him and the memories they were able to make in the months and weeks leading up to his death.
Museum exhibit highlights living off the land in Depression-era Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — In their current exhibit, “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” the Brigham City Museum of Art and History highlights images of Utah from a bygone era. Tasked with capturing the landscape and people...
Officials release traffic fatality numbers for 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) released preliminary traffic fatality data for last year, Thursday. Preliminary reports show there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. That is twelve fewer lives lost than in 2021 (332 fatalities).
‘The Little Mermaid’ returns to Pickleville Playhouse by popular demand – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – The folks at Pickleville Playhouse have lost no time in announcing their upcoming season for 2023. As usual, the Davis clan will perform an original musical melodrama and a more traditional theatrical musical in repertory from late May through early September. This year’s melodrama will be...
