WLUC
UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night. Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn...
WLUC
Snow showers giving way to showering sunlight towards the weekend
Lingering lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts diminish towards the weekend as high pressure from the Canadian Shield builds and expands towards Upper Michigan -- seasonably mild and mostly sunny skies from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase Monday as a Canadian clipper system sweeps north...
WLUC
How to navigate health insurance deadlines
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
WLUC
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A second defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault was sentenced today. John Zanon was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the assault of Trentin McWilliams. He will also serve 90 days in jail, 28 of which he has already...
