Michigan State

WLUC

UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night. Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Snow showers giving way to showering sunlight towards the weekend

Lingering lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts diminish towards the weekend as high pressure from the Canadian Shield builds and expands towards Upper Michigan -- seasonably mild and mostly sunny skies from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase Monday as a Canadian clipper system sweeps north...
WLUC

How to navigate health insurance deadlines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new year is a time when you have to think about your health insurance. Jan. 15 is the cutoff date to get private health insurance coverage through the federal public marketplace. Shawn Clement is a personal life and health risk manager at Vast Insurance Company in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI



