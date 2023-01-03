ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service

The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020. Now Angel Padilla of Ridley Park is among the first volunteers to return to overseas service, writes Peg DeGrassa for the...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
2SP Brewing 2017 Beer Made With 1,000 Pounds of Honey

Aston’s 2SP Brewing Company, one of the region’s premier craft breweries, has released its newest beer, Pollen Nation, an Imperial Saison brewed with nearly 1,000 pounds of locally sourced honey. In light of last year’s overwhelming success, decorated Head Brewer Bob Barrar and Head Cellarman Andrew “Ruby” Rubenstein...
ASTON, PA
Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug

A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive

Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford

The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
HAVERFORD, PA
Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

