WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Clifton Heights Football Player Donates Bone Marrow
A Clifton Heights college football player, Ayden Garnes, is donating bone marrow to help a woman he’s never met, writes Eddie Kadhim for Fox 29. Garnes, 19, an All-State athlete from Monsignor Bonner Prendergast High School, is a defensive back for Duquesne University. He signed up at a team...
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service
The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020. Now Angel Padilla of Ridley Park is among the first volunteers to return to overseas service, writes Peg DeGrassa for the...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
2SP Brewing 2017 Beer Made With 1,000 Pounds of Honey
Aston’s 2SP Brewing Company, one of the region’s premier craft breweries, has released its newest beer, Pollen Nation, an Imperial Saison brewed with nearly 1,000 pounds of locally sourced honey. In light of last year’s overwhelming success, decorated Head Brewer Bob Barrar and Head Cellarman Andrew “Ruby” Rubenstein...
Hotel Revenue, Construction Both on the Rise in Region
Inflation has helped hotel revenues return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels with new hotel construction on the rise to meet demand, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year.
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
In 2017, Marple Man ‘the Clark Griswold of Delaware County
Steve Reynolds is sort of the Clark Griswold of his neighborhood, known around Marple for his home’s elaborate Christmas decorations, and this year, he has raised the bar even higher, writes Pete Bannan for the Delaware County News Network. Reynolds decided to pay homage to the Eagles’ successful season...
Looking Back at Delaware County’s 2022 Achievements
Delaware County Council has outlined the investments and achievements made in 2022, from January’s swearing-in of the most diverse Council in the county’s history to the 2022 Alternative Fuel Leadership Award presented in December to the Sustainability Office.
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. The name they chose for their business is a deliberate nod to Mad Pride, a movement that advocates for...
Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug
A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
Testa’s in Havertown, a ‘Delco Institution’ Closes After 40 Years
Janis and Lou Testa holding a sign about their closing outside their Brookline Blvd. bakery. After 40 years, a Havertown icon, Testa’s Bakery, closed its doors Dec. 31, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. “Testa’s has been a part of our family celebrations for as long as I...
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive
Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford
The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
