Six Careers That Pay More Than $100K

Deciding on your career can be daunting, especially when finances come into play. If you’re aiming for a high salary, here are some jobs that pay over $100K according to the website GoBankingRates.com

Public Relations Manager

Average Annual Salary: $119,860

A bachelor’s or a master’s can help you land this senior position in the public relations industry. A person in this role is responsible for creating materials for the public image of their client or company, writes Daria Uhlig.

Physician Assistant

Average Annual Salary: $121,530

People with experience as Registered Nurses or EMT’s would fit this role. Like doctors, PA’s can perform exams and provide hands-on treatment with supervision.

Nurse Anesthetist

Average Annual Salary: $123,780

The role is the advanced practice for registered nurses. An anesthetist would be responsible for administering it during procedures as well as monitoring the patients.

Optometrist

Average Annual Salary: $124,300

Optometrists help patients see crystal clear through the treatment of eye injuries, diseases and vision problems.

Lawyer

Average Annual Salary: $127,9900

According to GoBankingRates, san Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California are where you can find the highest-paid attorney jobs with an annual salary of $231,200.

Computer and Information Research Scientist

Average Annual Salary $131,490

Computer science is one of the fasted-growing and highest paying fields. The Bay Area is the most lucrative place for people in this role.

Read more about jobs over $100K on GoBankingRates.com.

Youtuber Income Over Outcome talks about associates degrees that can earn you high salaries.

