New Hope, PA

Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month

By John Fey
 5 days ago
Image via iStock

Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the Landing restaurant in New Hope to the Borough Council in early 2023. The developer wants to build a 44-room hotel with restaurant, pool, and artist-in-residence quarters at the site that also includes Fred’s Breakfast Club.

Landmark acquired the two properties from their previous owners in early 2021. The Landing has been a community fixture for almost half a century.

Landmark founder Frank Cretella said he hopes that the redevelopment will have a positive impact on the town by attracting both business and leisure travelers from Monday to Friday, a time when small businesses need foot traffic the most. Adding a pool to the development would also help New Hope compete with nearby Jersey Shore during the hot summer months.

Meanwhile, the planned two artist-in-residence units would offer artists a place to live for a few months while they display their work on the hotel’s ground floor. The historic Hiram Scarborough House and the Jimmy Martin House would be repurposed for achieve this goal.

Read more about the proposal in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

