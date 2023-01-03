Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month

Image via iStock

Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the Landing restaurant in New Hope to the Borough Council in early 2023. The developer wants to build a 44-room hotel with restaurant, pool, and artist-in-residence quarters at the site that also includes Fred’s Breakfast Club.

Landmark acquired the two properties from their previous owners in early 2021. The Landing has been a community fixture for almost half a century.

Landmark founder Frank Cretella said he hopes that the redevelopment will have a positive impact on the town by attracting both business and leisure travelers from Monday to Friday, a time when small businesses need foot traffic the most. Adding a pool to the development would also help New Hope compete with nearby Jersey Shore during the hot summer months.

Meanwhile, the planned two artist-in-residence units would offer artists a place to live for a few months while they display their work on the hotel’s ground floor. The historic Hiram Scarborough House and the Jimmy Martin House would be repurposed for achieve this goal.

