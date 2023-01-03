Read full article on original website
Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash
The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
Deaths of married couple found in Pa. home ruled a double homicide: update
The deaths of a married couple found inside of a Pa. home during another missing person’s search ruled a double homicide, police confirmed on Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police found the bodies in a Chester Heights home on Monday around 5:15 p.m. during a welfare check, according to 6ABC. The...
‘Stop lying, mommy’: Siblings reject Pa. woman’s alibi about son’s drowning death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman accused in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son tried to persuade her other children to lie about where she was when the boy drowned in the Susquehanna River, according to court documents. Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was arrested on Dec....
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Coroner called to scene of fatal crash
The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in drowning of 5-year-old son in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother is charged in connection with the drowning of her 5-year-old son in Lancaster County. Autumn Vossler, 29, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and four counts of felony endangering the welfare of children. Susquehanna Regional police said on Aug. 29, 2021, she failed to...
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
