Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash

The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
WGAL

Man charged for attacking nursing staff

Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of fatal crash

The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
abc27.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help

The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

